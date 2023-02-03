Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 February, 2023, 4:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

HAAB’s Hajj package to cost less than govt’s

Published : Friday, 3 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Mohosinul Karim

The country's private Hajj agencies on Thursday announced that under their Hajj package a pilgrim has

to pay Tk6,72,618 to perform Hajj this year, or  Tk10,400 less than the government's lowest package.
The private agencies have the option to fix suitable packages considering pilgrim's ability to pay.
Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) President M Shahadat Hossain Taslim announced the

package at a press conference at a city hotel in the capital.

He said that registration of pilgrims will begin on Monday.

He requested the pilgrims to take receipts from the agencies after making full Hajj fee payment

through banks by March 15 to avert fraudulence.

On Wednesday, State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan announced the Hajj package
under government management.

This year Hajj will be held on June 27 depending on moon sighting.  HAAB reduce Biman's air fare to

Tk1,97,797, but, it's still too high, said Taslim.

Taslim told the Daily Observer "We tried to keep the package at low price so that the pilgrims don't

need to pay higher charges." He also urged the government to appoint a committee to fix Biman's air

fare for the pilgims.

He also requested the government to ensure transportation of pilgrims by using dedicated flights and

not by commercial flights of Biman.

HAAB Secretary General Faruque Ahmed and Senior Vice President Yakub Ali Sharafati were  present at

the press conference.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
14kg gold bars seized at Dhaka airport
US State Dept official Chollet due Feb 14
Missing B'baria-2 by-polls candidate  Asif found in city
BAIRA leaders call for keeping migrant markets open to all agenciesMissing B'baria-2
Mujibnagar Univ, Meherpur Bill 2023 passed
Visitors face same old chaos in Ekushey Book Fair
HAAB’s Hajj package to cost less than govt’s
Current account deficit in H1-FY23 narrowed by $3b


Latest News
England announce squads for Bangladesh tour
Japanese younger daughter to stay with father, mother every alternate day
Bangladesh receives 1st instalment of IMF’s $4.7 billion loan: BB spokesperson
BCL activists attack Chhatra Odhikar Parishad activist, says a Parishad member
BRU students clash with outsiders leaves 20 injured
War crimes: Death-row convict Majid arrested in Madaripur
Crisis in LC opening: BB rejects media reports
PM to attend G20 Summit in New Delhi in September
Jaya Ahsan starts 2nd tenure as UNDP goodwill ambassador
PM likely to attend 5th UN Conference on LDCs in Doha next month
Most Read News
Couple burnt to death in gas cylinder explosion in city
Missing Brahmanbaria-2 candidate Asif found in Dhaka
Construction of country's 1st underground metro rail inaugurated
No bar to continue academic activities by Prof Rahmat Ullah: SC
England announce squads for Bangladesh tour
12 kg LPG cylinder price raised by Tk 266
Hajj package: Private cost less than that of govt
'None can do anything by waging movement as people are with AL'
2 kiiled after truck hits another one on Dhaka-M'singh highway
Romanian girl who visited 29 countries riding on bike now in Satkhira
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft