HAAB’s Hajj package to cost less than govt’s

The country's private Hajj agencies on Thursday announced that under their Hajj package a pilgrim has



to pay Tk6,72,618 to perform Hajj this year, or Tk10,400 less than the government's lowest package.

The private agencies have the option to fix suitable packages considering pilgrim's ability to pay.

Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) President M Shahadat Hossain Taslim announced the



package at a press conference at a city hotel in the capital.



He said that registration of pilgrims will begin on Monday.



He requested the pilgrims to take receipts from the agencies after making full Hajj fee payment



through banks by March 15 to avert fraudulence.



On Wednesday, State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan announced the Hajj package

under government management.



This year Hajj will be held on June 27 depending on moon sighting. HAAB reduce Biman's air fare to



Tk1,97,797, but, it's still too high, said Taslim.



Taslim told the Daily Observer "We tried to keep the package at low price so that the pilgrims don't



need to pay higher charges." He also urged the government to appoint a committee to fix Biman's air



fare for the pilgims.



He also requested the government to ensure transportation of pilgrims by using dedicated flights and



not by commercial flights of Biman.



HAAB Secretary General Faruque Ahmed and Senior Vice President Yakub Ali Sharafati were present at



the press conference.





