Current account deficit in H1-FY23 narrowed by $3b

Published : Friday, 3 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Shamsul Huda

Current account deficit (CAD) in the country's balance of payment in first half (H1) of running

financial year narrowed by US$3 billion compared to the corresponding period of last fiscal supported

by higher export earnings, remittance inflow and drop in imports.
According to Bangladesh Bank's (BB) latest statistics in July-December period of the FY23 the current
account deficit narrowed by $3 billion to $5 billion over the same period of last financial year.

The trade deficit also narrowed by $3.4 billion which is $12.3 billion from $15.7 billion as the

central bank has restricted opening of letters of credit to stop import of unnecessary items.
Along with 11 per cent export growth inflow remittance also posted 2.24 per cent rise as a result the

country's CAD at this moment is remaining in good health.

In the H1 of FY23 the remittance inflow was $10.5 billion which is $253 million higher than H1 of

FY22.

On the other hand despite higher inflow of foreign direct investments financial account stands at

negative and after a long time it is (-) $1 billion in first six month whereas at the same period of

last fiscal it was $6.9 billion surplus.

When contacted a senior BB official said as both export and remittance inflow is in good shape, the

pressure on balance of payment (BoP) will ease in the coming days.

He said financial account deficit will also narrow in the coming days once the existing import,

remittance, export, FDI and foreign loans are in place for next several months.

He said the overall balance of payment deficit is still widening and as it is now four-fold negative

of (-$7.2 billion) which in the first six months of last fiscal was negative 1.8 billion.
The BB official said, "We must focus on this continuous negative status."

As per the central bank statistics the foreign exchange reserve in December last year was $33.8

billion which can pay 4.9 months of import bills.




