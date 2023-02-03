Underground Metrorail another milestone in BD's progress: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday launched the construction of the country's first-ever



underground Metro Rail, hailing it as another milestone in Bangladesh's journey towards progress under



her leadership.



"Another milestone has been set up in the development journey of Bangladesh. We've opened the



construction work of underground metro rail," she said.



The premier was addressing a civic rally arranged at Purbachal on the outskirts of Dhaka city to mark



the historic inauguration of construction work of Mass Rapid Transit Line-1 (MRT-1), the country's



first-ever underground metro project.



She opened the construction work of the 31.241-km MRT Line-1, unveiling its inaugural plaque there in



Rupganj under Narayanganj.



The MRT Line-1 having both underground and elevated facilities will be constructed at an estimated



cost of Tk 52,561.43 crore by 2026.



Hasina said Bangladesh is marching towards prosperity at an indomitable space as per the slogan



'Bangladesh on the march towards prosperity,' which was announced in her party's 2018 election



manifesto.



"We keep our promises one by one," she said, adding that her government implemented the Vision-2021 as



per its commitment announced before the 2008 election as well as kept another commitment made in its



2018 election manifesto by construction of Metro Rail to ease traffic congestion. "If Awami League



makes any promise, it will keep it," she said.



AL now gets votes winning hearts of the people through work and deeds: PM

Sheikh Hasina, also the Awami League president, said the BNP-Jamaat alliance secured only 30 seats out



of 300 in the 2008 parliamentary election.



She said the people now vote for the Awami League as her government worked for the welfare of the



people for so many years.



"We've ensured the well-being of the people. So, the people are voting for us. We're getting the trust



and confidence of the people. We're getting votes, winning the hearts of the people through our work,"



she added.



Referring to Wednesday's parliamentary by-elections, she said 'Boat,' the electoral symbol of Awami



League won in by-polls in Bogura and Chapainawabganj as well. The AL chief extended sincere thanks to



those who voted for the boat.



The premier said no movement can harm the Awami League (AL) as long as the people are with it.

"No matter how strong movement they wage, we'll continue to work for the welfare of the people as long



as the people are with us. You can keep trust that none will be able to do anything here," she said.

Talking about the MRT Line-1, the PM said the 20-km Airport-Kamalapur part would be quite sound-proof



and safe metro service and its underground construction work would not cause suffering for the people



and commuters.



The shifting of utility service lines would also not be required due to its construction works which



would be done some 10-20 meters under the ground, she said. Hasina said the government has a plan to



construct three metro rail lines -- MRT Lines-1, 2 and 4 through Narayanganj district.



The feasibility studies of the proposed MRT Line 2 (Gabtoli-New Market-Signboard-Narayanganj Sadar)



and MRT Line-4 (Kamalapur-Signboard-Madanpur of Narayanganj) still continue. The construction work of



the two MRT Lines will be started after getting the feasibility study reports, she said.



"Purbachal would be a smart city. We want to build Narayanganj as a smart city too", she said, adding



that the Narayanganj link road is being upgraded into a six-lane one.



The premier said metro rail would not pollute the environment as there would be no sound pollution



caused by it.



Focusing on the current global high inflation caused by the Russia-Ukraine war and economic sanctions,



she again urged all to exercise austerity in the use of electricity, furnace oil, water and other



resources amid the crisis.



PM Hasina said the government would provide the subsidy to the agriculture and food production no



matter how much it requires. But the subsidy to electricity mainly benefits the rich as they consume



more than others



Citing that the production cost of electricity is much higher than its price, she said, "You will have



to pay the production cost."



The PM asked the people to raise food production in the country and not keep even a single inch of



land uncultivated as food shortages are seen throughout the world.



The first underground metro line will have two parts -- a 19.872-km part from Hazrat Shahjalal



International Airport to Kamalapur (Airport route) and an around 11.37-km elevated line from Natun



Bazar to Purbachal (Purbachal route).



The airport route includes 16.4-km underground with 12 stations, while the purbachal route includes



seven stations.



To implement the MRT Line-1, Japan International Cooperation (JICA) will finance Tk 39,450.32 crore,



while the rest Tk 13,111.11 crore will be drawn from the government's fund.



Some eight lakh passengers will be able to travel through the MRT Line-1 every day. Passengers will



take only 25 minutes to travel from Airport to Kamalapur with breaks at 12 underground stations and 21



minutes from Natun Bazar to Purbachal with breaks at seven stations.



Besides, passengers will be able to reach Purbachal from Kamalapur with an interchange in Natun Bazar



station within only 40 minutes with breaks at 16 stations.



A total of six Metro Rail routes will be inaugurated in the capital city Dhaka by 2030.



The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) approved the MRT line-1 project at Tk



52,561.43 crore in 2019.



On December 28 last year the prime minister opened the operation of the country's first ever metro



rail service on the Uttara-Agargaon part of MRT Line-6 (Uttara-Agargaon-Farmgate-TSC-Motijheel-



Kamalapur). The work of MRT-6 line till Motijheel will be completed by December 2023 and will be



extended to Kamalapur by June 2025.



The construction work of MRT-5 (northern route) will be inaugurated in July 2023. MRT-5 (northern



route) line will be from Savar's Hemayetpur to Bhatara via Gabtoli, Mirpur and Gulshan.



Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader presided over the event, while Textiles and Jute



Minister and local MP Golam Dastagir Gazi, Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori, Secretary



of Road Transport and Highways Division ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, Managing Director of Dhaka Mass Transit



Company Limited (DMTCL) MAN Siddique and Chief Representative of JICA Bangladesh Ichiguchi Tomohide



spoke on the occasion.



Narayanganj City Corporation Mayor Salina Hayat Ivy, Bagerhat-1 MP Sk. Helal Uddin, local Narayanganj



MPs Shamim Osman, AKM Salim Osman, Nazrul Islam Babu and Leakoat Hossain Khoka were present on the



dais. UNB





