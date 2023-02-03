BD asks Adani Power to lower import price of coal

Bangladesh has sent a letter to Adani Power Ltd to negotiate a lower import price for coal under a



power purchase agreement, the state minister for energy and power said on Thursday.



"We are following Newcastle index pricing for importing coal," said Nasrul Hamid.



"Now that we are getting a discount on the pricing for other coal plants, such as the Payra power



plant, we want to open the door for negotiations with Adani, too. We have sent them a letter to



discuss the issue."



Adani Power did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters



