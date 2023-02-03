|
BD gets $476m as first installment of $4.7b IMF loan
|
Within three days of approval, Bangladesh has received US$476 million as the first installment out of
the $4.7 billion loan package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said the Bangladesh Bank
(BB).
"Bangladesh Bank has received IMF's first installment on Thursday," Md Mezbaul Haque, Executive
Director and spokesman of the Bangladesh Bank, confirmed the matter to the Daily Observer. The
remaining amount will be in six equal installments of $704 million each.
Bangladesh will get about $3.3 billion under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) and the Extended Fund
Facility (EFF) and about $1.4 billion under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF),according
to an IMF press release issued on January 31.
With the approval of a $1.4 billion loan under the RSF, Bangladesh became the first country in Asia to
receive a loan from the fund created for low and middle-income countries that are at risk due to
climate change.
For creditors, an IMF loan would be a sign of a country's credit worthiness. In a period of collapsing
economies, this could be the difference between bankruptcy and survival. The IMF's green light can
help Bangladesh secure more than $1 billion in loans from other development partners as well.
According to Finance Ministry officials, the government pledged to reduce corruption in the country as
a condition for the loan amid the forex crunch. The Ministry made the commitment in the Memorandum of
Economic and Financial Policy signed with the Washington-based lender.
In addition to reducing corruption, there are about 30 conditions in the loan agreement, including
dynamic adjustment of fuel prices, bringing down the default loan of state-owned banks to 10 per cent,
setting up asset management companies to recover defaulted loans, and leaving the exchange rate to
market, according to the officials.
However, the set of conditions does not incorporate lifting the interest rate cap on bank lending and
deposits, they added.
Finance Ministry officials further said gas and electricity prices have already been hiked as part of
IMF's conditions for reducing subsidies.
The agency stipulated that monetary policy announcements should be made four times a year, while
Bangladesh has agreed to three announcements per year. And as part of that, the Bangladesh Bank
announced a monetary policy in January this year.
The central bank has promised a market-based exchange rate in the new monetary policy as per the IMF
terms. The size of the Export Development Fund (EDF) has also been decided to be reduced by $1
billion.
Apart from this, the IMF has set conditions for separating the allocation of interest on savings
certificates and pensions of government employees from the social safety net allocation, which the
Finance Division may implement in the next fiscal year.