BD gets $476m as first installment of $4.7b IMF loan

Within three days of approval, Bangladesh has received US$476 million as the first installment out of



the $4.7 billion loan package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said the Bangladesh Bank



(BB).

"Bangladesh Bank has received IMF's first installment on Thursday," Md Mezbaul Haque, Executive



Director and spokesman of the Bangladesh Bank, confirmed the matter to the Daily Observer. The



remaining amount will be in six equal installments of $704 million each.



Bangladesh will get about $3.3 billion under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) and the Extended Fund



Facility (EFF) and about $1.4 billion under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF),according



to an IMF press release issued on January 31.



With the approval of a $1.4 billion loan under the RSF, Bangladesh became the first country in Asia to



receive a loan from the fund created for low and middle-income countries that are at risk due to



climate change.



For creditors, an IMF loan would be a sign of a country's credit worthiness. In a period of collapsing



economies, this could be the difference between bankruptcy and survival. The IMF's green light can



help Bangladesh secure more than $1 billion in loans from other development partners as well.



According to Finance Ministry officials, the government pledged to reduce corruption in the country as



a condition for the loan amid the forex crunch. The Ministry made the commitment in the Memorandum of



Economic and Financial Policy signed with the Washington-based lender.



In addition to reducing corruption, there are about 30 conditions in the loan agreement, including



dynamic adjustment of fuel prices, bringing down the default loan of state-owned banks to 10 per cent,



setting up asset management companies to recover defaulted loans, and leaving the exchange rate to



market, according to the officials.



However, the set of conditions does not incorporate lifting the interest rate cap on bank lending and



deposits, they added.



Finance Ministry officials further said gas and electricity prices have already been hiked as part of



IMF's conditions for reducing subsidies.



The agency stipulated that monetary policy announcements should be made four times a year, while



Bangladesh has agreed to three announcements per year. And as part of that, the Bangladesh Bank



announced a monetary policy in January this year.



The central bank has promised a market-based exchange rate in the new monetary policy as per the IMF



terms. The size of the Export Development Fund (EDF) has also been decided to be reduced by $1



billion.



Apart from this, the IMF has set conditions for separating the allocation of interest on savings



certificates and pensions of government employees from the social safety net allocation, which the



Finance Division may implement in the next fiscal year.





