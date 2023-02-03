Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 February, 2023, 4:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BD gets $476m as first installment of $4.7b IMF loan

Published : Friday, 3 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Correspondent

Within three days of approval, Bangladesh has received US$476 million as the first installment out of

the $4.7 billion loan package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said the Bangladesh Bank

(BB).
"Bangladesh Bank has received IMF's first installment on Thursday," Md Mezbaul Haque, Executive

Director and spokesman of the Bangladesh Bank, confirmed the matter to the Daily Observer. The

remaining amount will be in six equal installments of $704 million each.

Bangladesh will get about $3.3 billion under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) and the Extended Fund

Facility (EFF) and about $1.4 billion under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF),according

to an IMF press release issued on January 31.

With the approval of a $1.4 billion loan under the RSF, Bangladesh became the first country in Asia to

receive a loan from the fund created for low and middle-income countries that are at risk due to

climate change.

For creditors, an IMF loan would be a sign of a country's credit worthiness. In a period of collapsing

economies, this could be the difference between bankruptcy and survival. The IMF's green light can

help Bangladesh secure more than $1 billion in loans from other development partners as well.

According to Finance Ministry officials, the government pledged to reduce corruption in the country as

a condition for the loan amid the forex crunch. The Ministry made the commitment in the Memorandum of

Economic and Financial Policy signed with the Washington-based lender.

In addition to reducing corruption, there are about 30 conditions in the loan agreement, including

dynamic adjustment of fuel prices, bringing down the default loan of state-owned banks to 10 per cent,

setting up asset management companies to recover defaulted loans, and leaving the exchange rate to

market, according to the officials.

However, the set of conditions does not incorporate lifting the interest rate cap on bank lending and

deposits, they added.

Finance Ministry officials further said gas and electricity prices have already been hiked as part of

IMF's conditions for reducing subsidies.

The agency stipulated that monetary policy announcements should be made four times a year, while

Bangladesh has agreed to three announcements per year. And as part of that, the Bangladesh Bank

announced a monetary policy in January this year.

The central bank has promised a market-based exchange rate in the new monetary policy as per the IMF

terms. The size of the Export Development Fund (EDF) has also been decided to be reduced by $1

billion.

Apart from this, the IMF has set conditions for separating the allocation of interest on savings

certificates and pensions of government employees from the social safety net allocation, which the

Finance Division may implement in the next fiscal year.     




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
14kg gold bars seized at Dhaka airport
US State Dept official Chollet due Feb 14
Missing B'baria-2 by-polls candidate  Asif found in city
BAIRA leaders call for keeping migrant markets open to all agenciesMissing B'baria-2
Mujibnagar Univ, Meherpur Bill 2023 passed
Visitors face same old chaos in Ekushey Book Fair
HAAB’s Hajj package to cost less than govt’s
Current account deficit in H1-FY23 narrowed by $3b


Latest News
England announce squads for Bangladesh tour
Japanese younger daughter to stay with father, mother every alternate day
Bangladesh receives 1st instalment of IMF’s $4.7 billion loan: BB spokesperson
BCL activists attack Chhatra Odhikar Parishad activist, says a Parishad member
BRU students clash with outsiders leaves 20 injured
War crimes: Death-row convict Majid arrested in Madaripur
Crisis in LC opening: BB rejects media reports
PM to attend G20 Summit in New Delhi in September
Jaya Ahsan starts 2nd tenure as UNDP goodwill ambassador
PM likely to attend 5th UN Conference on LDCs in Doha next month
Most Read News
Couple burnt to death in gas cylinder explosion in city
Missing Brahmanbaria-2 candidate Asif found in Dhaka
Construction of country's 1st underground metro rail inaugurated
No bar to continue academic activities by Prof Rahmat Ullah: SC
England announce squads for Bangladesh tour
12 kg LPG cylinder price raised by Tk 266
Hajj package: Private cost less than that of govt
'None can do anything by waging movement as people are with AL'
2 kiiled after truck hits another one on Dhaka-M'singh highway
Romanian girl who visited 29 countries riding on bike now in Satkhira
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft