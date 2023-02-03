Video
Queen Mathilde of Belgium due on Monday

Published : Friday, 3 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

Queen Mathilde of Belgium is coming to Bangladesh on a three-day visit on Monday.
She will call on President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during the visit, a foreign

ministry spokesperson said in a weekly media briefing on Thursday.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen will receive the queen at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on

Feb 6.

Mathilde, one of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals advocates of the UN secretary general, will

visit a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, a garment factory, a local school and flood-related

projects.

She is also scheduled to visit a UNDP water project in Khulna.

The foreign ministry spokesperson, Seheli Sabrin, will speak in weekly media briefings as part of a

new ministry initiative. She is the director general of the ministry's public diplomacy division.    

bdnews24.com



