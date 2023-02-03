BB sells USD at Tk 101 for first time

After around more than a month, the Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Thursday sold US dollar at Tk101 to the



banks for the first time, giving indication that it is likely to devalue the local currency to reflect



the market reality.



The central bank sold $89 million to banks on February 1 to enable the financial institutions to clear



import bills on behalf their clients, said a BB official, seeking anonymity.



The latest depreciation comes nearly a month after the Bangladesh Bank sold the greenback to banks at



Tk 100 early January this year to help settle import payment.



In the interbank market, the greenback was traded at Tk 107 each Thursday, reflecting 24.4 per cent



loss of value of taka against the US dollar from Tk 86 a year ago.



Like many other countries, Bangladesh's taka has been under pressure against the dollar over the last



one year owing to higher import payments than overall receipts from export and remittance.



This forced the central bank to devalue its selling rate of the greenback several times in the last



year, which caused the country's foreign exchange reserves to sink from $44.99 billion a year ago to



$32.69 billion after the addition of the first installment of IMF's loan of $427.26 million Thursday.





