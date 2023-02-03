Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 February, 2023, 4:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Export earnings satisfactory despite worldwide slump

Earned US$5.13b, RMG fetched $4.42b alone last month

Published : Friday, 3 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Mizanur Rahman

The world is going through economic crisis due to Corona virus pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

The year 2022 passed in this crisis and Bangladesh is not out of it.

Meanwhile, at the beginning of the New Year, the price increase of gas and electricity in the country

has put traders in more trouble. There is some good news, too in January of this year, there has been

an increase in export earnings. Despite the growth, the target could not be achieved.

According to sources, exporters earned US$5.13 billion in January, which is 5.89 per cent higher than

the same period of last year. This income is 2.20 per cent less than the target. In January 2023 the

export earning was $4.42 billion from apparel sector Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) sources on

Thursday.

Meanwhile, analyzing the data of the organization, it has been found that the export income in the

seven months of July-January of 2022-23 fiscal year has reached $32,337 million. During this time,

there was no growth in any product other than ready-made clothes.

In these seven months, a total of $2,741 million worth of ready-made garments have been exported,

which is 84.50 per cent of the total export income. Compared to the last fiscal year, the growth in

this sector has been 14.31 per cent. Similarly, there has been an increase of 7.37 per cent in leather

products and 40.10 per cent in plastic products.

Compared to the same period of last year, agricultural products have decreased by 25.86 per cent,

frozen fish by 22.39 per cent, handicrafts by 34.10 per cent, jute products by 21.22 per cent and

glass products by 47.88 per cent. The target of export earnings in FY 2022-23 is $58 billion.

Meanwhile, EPB has released the latest export statistics in January 2023 the export earning was $4.42

billion with 8.24 per cent growth compared to the same month in 2022 from apparel sector.

In July-January in the FY2022-23 the overall apparel export increased by 14.31 per cent to $27.41

billion from $23.98 billion in FY 2022-23.

The knitwear items export reached $ 14.96 billion, while woven items fetched $12.45 billion, both

registering 12.70 per cent and 16.30 per cent growth respectively. So the growth in the woven sector

is comparatively higher than the knitwear.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Director Mohiuddin Rubel told the

Daily Observer, "Though we are maintaining over $4 billion export earnings for the last few months,

there are so many challenges behind this strong performance.  Because the global economic outlook

indicates slowdown in 2023 and globally the inflation hits the record.  New orders have also fallen in

most of our factories. So we need to prepare ourselves to face any kind of unprecedented situation in

future."

Former BGMEA President and Managing Director of Evince Group Anwarul-Alam-Chowdhury Parvez said that

due to Corona, the economy of the whole world has had a negative impact. Again, due to the new

Russia-Ukraine war, the price inflation has increased a lot in America and Europe. In normal

conditions, they used to buy many products. But due to the economic recession, their purchasing power

has decreased a lot. In addition, due to the Russia-Ukraine war, an energy crisis has been created all

over the world. Which has affected Bangladesh. Bangladesh is buying fuel from many countries at high

prices. Because of this, the cost of dollars has increased. Without energy, industrialization cannot

progress. Alternative energy should be given importance.

He said, despite the negative impact in America and Europe, Bangladesh's exports are increasing. The

trend of high performance in exports is still continuing.

Bangladesh Policy Research Institute (PRI) Director and European trade researcher Dr Mohammad Abdur

Razzaque said that Bangladesh is exporting very necessary garments at a reasonable rate, the demand of

which has increased slightly in the European market.

Demand for affordable clothing has increased in Europe. Where inflation-wracked consumers are paying

higher prices for all goods.

He said that Bangladesh produces regular wear and home textile items. It mainly exports to the

European Union market.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said, "Factories don't have full orders at the moment. Such a situation

may prevail till next April, a challenging time to go through. Bank interest rates are increasing in

the western world, inflation is increasing. In these cases, the demand for clothing in the market

decreases."

Explaining that Bangladesh is doing well in exports even in such circumstances, he said, "We are lucky

that we have been able to capture the market for some high-value garments. Our image in the world is

now greater than ever. Where earlier orders for shirts costing more than $10 did not come to this

country, now we are getting orders for shirts for $2. In addition to the $15 jacket, there are now

orders for $ 25/30, even $35 jackets.

"The rate of export of our products to non-traditional markets like India, Korea, and Japan has

increased. These are the reasons why export earnings are strong despite adverse conditions" he added.
Executive President of BKMEA Mohammad Hatim said, "There is growth in exports or more than 5 billion

dollars in exports, whatever you say - we are not good.

"Growth looks good, but we don't understand how it's getting better. Our growth is not good, neither

are we. There are all kinds of crises that an industry has to deal with."

He said, "There is no gas, there is no production, the price of electricity has increased, the price

of gas has increased. All related raw material prices increased, export orders decreased. Buyers are

not paying for the product, sometimes delaying 180 days to 200 days. Not taking shipments of

manufactured goods. Bank does not take back to back LCs. Because many of us could not pay the previous

LC price."

Referring to export revenue exceeding $5 billion for three consecutive months, Hatem said, "Maybe some

exporters are doing well, that's why we are seeing such export revenue. But in reality most of the

exporters are not doing well."      


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
14kg gold bars seized at Dhaka airport
US State Dept official Chollet due Feb 14
Missing B'baria-2 by-polls candidate  Asif found in city
BAIRA leaders call for keeping migrant markets open to all agenciesMissing B'baria-2
Mujibnagar Univ, Meherpur Bill 2023 passed
Visitors face same old chaos in Ekushey Book Fair
HAAB’s Hajj package to cost less than govt’s
Current account deficit in H1-FY23 narrowed by $3b


Latest News
England announce squads for Bangladesh tour
Japanese younger daughter to stay with father, mother every alternate day
Bangladesh receives 1st instalment of IMF’s $4.7 billion loan: BB spokesperson
BCL activists attack Chhatra Odhikar Parishad activist, says a Parishad member
BRU students clash with outsiders leaves 20 injured
War crimes: Death-row convict Majid arrested in Madaripur
Crisis in LC opening: BB rejects media reports
PM to attend G20 Summit in New Delhi in September
Jaya Ahsan starts 2nd tenure as UNDP goodwill ambassador
PM likely to attend 5th UN Conference on LDCs in Doha next month
Most Read News
Couple burnt to death in gas cylinder explosion in city
Missing Brahmanbaria-2 candidate Asif found in Dhaka
Construction of country's 1st underground metro rail inaugurated
No bar to continue academic activities by Prof Rahmat Ullah: SC
England announce squads for Bangladesh tour
12 kg LPG cylinder price raised by Tk 266
Hajj package: Private cost less than that of govt
'None can do anything by waging movement as people are with AL'
2 kiiled after truck hits another one on Dhaka-M'singh highway
Romanian girl who visited 29 countries riding on bike now in Satkhira
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft