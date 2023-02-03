Export earnings satisfactory despite worldwide slump

The world is going through economic crisis due to Corona virus pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.



The year 2022 passed in this crisis and Bangladesh is not out of it.



Meanwhile, at the beginning of the New Year, the price increase of gas and electricity in the country



has put traders in more trouble. There is some good news, too in January of this year, there has been



an increase in export earnings. Despite the growth, the target could not be achieved.



According to sources, exporters earned US$5.13 billion in January, which is 5.89 per cent higher than



the same period of last year. This income is 2.20 per cent less than the target. In January 2023 the



export earning was $4.42 billion from apparel sector Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) sources on



Thursday.



Meanwhile, analyzing the data of the organization, it has been found that the export income in the



seven months of July-January of 2022-23 fiscal year has reached $32,337 million. During this time,



there was no growth in any product other than ready-made clothes.



In these seven months, a total of $2,741 million worth of ready-made garments have been exported,



which is 84.50 per cent of the total export income. Compared to the last fiscal year, the growth in



this sector has been 14.31 per cent. Similarly, there has been an increase of 7.37 per cent in leather



products and 40.10 per cent in plastic products.



Compared to the same period of last year, agricultural products have decreased by 25.86 per cent,



frozen fish by 22.39 per cent, handicrafts by 34.10 per cent, jute products by 21.22 per cent and



glass products by 47.88 per cent. The target of export earnings in FY 2022-23 is $58 billion.



Meanwhile, EPB has released the latest export statistics in January 2023 the export earning was $4.42



billion with 8.24 per cent growth compared to the same month in 2022 from apparel sector.



In July-January in the FY2022-23 the overall apparel export increased by 14.31 per cent to $27.41



billion from $23.98 billion in FY 2022-23.



The knitwear items export reached $ 14.96 billion, while woven items fetched $12.45 billion, both



registering 12.70 per cent and 16.30 per cent growth respectively. So the growth in the woven sector



is comparatively higher than the knitwear.



Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Director Mohiuddin Rubel told the



Daily Observer, "Though we are maintaining over $4 billion export earnings for the last few months,



there are so many challenges behind this strong performance. Because the global economic outlook



indicates slowdown in 2023 and globally the inflation hits the record. New orders have also fallen in



most of our factories. So we need to prepare ourselves to face any kind of unprecedented situation in



future."



Former BGMEA President and Managing Director of Evince Group Anwarul-Alam-Chowdhury Parvez said that



due to Corona, the economy of the whole world has had a negative impact. Again, due to the new



Russia-Ukraine war, the price inflation has increased a lot in America and Europe. In normal



conditions, they used to buy many products. But due to the economic recession, their purchasing power



has decreased a lot. In addition, due to the Russia-Ukraine war, an energy crisis has been created all



over the world. Which has affected Bangladesh. Bangladesh is buying fuel from many countries at high



prices. Because of this, the cost of dollars has increased. Without energy, industrialization cannot



progress. Alternative energy should be given importance.



He said, despite the negative impact in America and Europe, Bangladesh's exports are increasing. The



trend of high performance in exports is still continuing.



Bangladesh Policy Research Institute (PRI) Director and European trade researcher Dr Mohammad Abdur



Razzaque said that Bangladesh is exporting very necessary garments at a reasonable rate, the demand of



which has increased slightly in the European market.



Demand for affordable clothing has increased in Europe. Where inflation-wracked consumers are paying



higher prices for all goods.



He said that Bangladesh produces regular wear and home textile items. It mainly exports to the



European Union market.



BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said, "Factories don't have full orders at the moment. Such a situation



may prevail till next April, a challenging time to go through. Bank interest rates are increasing in



the western world, inflation is increasing. In these cases, the demand for clothing in the market



decreases."



Explaining that Bangladesh is doing well in exports even in such circumstances, he said, "We are lucky



that we have been able to capture the market for some high-value garments. Our image in the world is



now greater than ever. Where earlier orders for shirts costing more than $10 did not come to this



country, now we are getting orders for shirts for $2. In addition to the $15 jacket, there are now



orders for $ 25/30, even $35 jackets.



"The rate of export of our products to non-traditional markets like India, Korea, and Japan has



increased. These are the reasons why export earnings are strong despite adverse conditions" he added.

Executive President of BKMEA Mohammad Hatim said, "There is growth in exports or more than 5 billion



dollars in exports, whatever you say - we are not good.



"Growth looks good, but we don't understand how it's getting better. Our growth is not good, neither



are we. There are all kinds of crises that an industry has to deal with."



He said, "There is no gas, there is no production, the price of electricity has increased, the price



of gas has increased. All related raw material prices increased, export orders decreased. Buyers are



not paying for the product, sometimes delaying 180 days to 200 days. Not taking shipments of



manufactured goods. Bank does not take back to back LCs. Because many of us could not pay the previous



LC price."



Referring to export revenue exceeding $5 billion for three consecutive months, Hatem said, "Maybe some



exporters are doing well, that's why we are seeing such export revenue. But in reality most of the



exporters are not doing well."





