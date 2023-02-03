Consumers to count Tk 266 more for 12kg LPG cylinder

The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has been increased by Tk 266 per 12kg cylinder at the



consumer's level from Thursday (February 2), Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) made the announcement



on Thursday.



"The prices witnessed such an excessive rise due to huge increase in the prices of Saudi CP (contract



price)," BERC official said, BERC announced the fresh price at a press release on Thursday.



In January, as per the Saudi CP, the LPG price was US$599.59 per metric ton while the current month's



CP was set at $790 per MT with increase by $190.25 per MT, he added.



However, as per the new price, 12kg LPG cylinder cost has increased by Tk 329 as a retail consumer



will get it at Tk 1,561 instead of previous price of Tk 1,232 including VAT.



LPG prices for other sizes of cylinders - from 5.5kg to 45kg - will go up accordingly, the press



release said.



As per the BERC decision, the price of 'auto gas' (LPG used for motor vehicles) also increased to Tk



69.71 per litre including VAT from previous Tk 57.41 per litre, up by Tk 12.3 per litre.



The price of LPG, marketed by state-owned LP Gas Company, will remain the same as it is locally



produced with a market share of less than 5 per cent. Bangladeshi LPG operators normally import the 95



per cent of LPG from Middle-East Market on the basis of Saudi CP.



The LPG price went up to Tk 1,439 (per 12kg cylinder), in the local market, following the start of the



Russia-Ukraine war in February last year. But this month of February witnessed the highest price since



Russia-Ukraine began.



Normally, the BERC Chairman announces the LPG price at the beginning of every month through a virtual



press briefing.



This time, there was no press briefing as four members out of five including the BERC Chairman



recently retired from their jobs after expiry of their contracts with the government.



