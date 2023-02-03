Cremonese stun Roma to reach Italian Cup semis

Cremonese will play Fiorentina in the last four of the Italian Cup after Serie A's bottom club inflicted a surprise 2-1 defeat on Roma



on Wednesday.



Davide Ballardini's side are yet to win a league game in their first top-flight season since 1996 but have a two-legged semi-final to



look forward to thanks to Cyril Dessers' 28th-minute penalty and a Zeki Celik own goal shortly after half-time.

They will take on Fiorentina, who beat Torino 2-1 earlier on Wednesday, in April following the second shock cup win of their season



after beating Serie A's runaway leaders Napoli on penalties in the previous round.



Roma exit with a poor performance from an initially second-string team nothing like the display Jose Mourinho's team put in at



Napoli on Sunday.



Mourinho was so enraged by his side's first-half efforts that he made four changes at the break but not even the introduction of



Paulo Dybala and Tammy Abraham was enough to turn the result in Roma's favour despite Andrea Belotti's late strike for the hosts.

Among those left out was Nicolo Zaniolo, who sent an open letter to Italian news agency ANSA on Wednesday saying he was "at the



complete disposal of the Roma family" following a public transfer spat which led to him fleeing Rome in apparent fear for his safety.



The Italy international has been frozen out by Roma, reportedly at the request of the club's American owners, after putting in a



transfer request, refusing to be selected for matches and then turning down a 30-million-euro move to Bournemouth.

On Saturday Mourinho said that Zaniolo had told him and his teammates that he never wanted to play for Roma again.

The 23-year-old was then threatened by supporters outside his home in the Italian capital, leading to him escaping to La Spezia from



where he offered Wednesday's olive branch. AFP



