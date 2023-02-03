Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 February, 2023, 4:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

SAFF U20 Women\'s Championship

Bangladesh, Nepal engaging tonight

Published : Friday, 3 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Sports Reporter

SAFF U20 Women's Championship

Bangladesh and Nepal women will face each other in the SAFF Under-20 Women's Championship 2023 today (Friday) at 7:00 pm at

Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur in Dhaka.
Before that, the tournament will kick off at 3:00 pm with India and Bhutan facing off at the same venue.
Ahead of the matches, all the coaches and skippers came before the media to brief them about their preparation and expectation

regarding the tournament.

Bangladesh women's head coach Golam Rabbani Choton said, "I'm welcoming all the opponents in our country. About our

preparation, I think it was good. Our women were with clubs before the league finished at the end of December last year.

Afterwards, we placed them in a training programme. This age-based tournament is very important to us. It will help us prepare and

pick players for the senior team. The good performers may get a chance into the main team"
"Our target is to continue our performance in the age-level tournament. We hope we will be able to present a satisfying result to our

spectators."

Host skipper Samsunnahar said, "Actually, most of our players are juniors and have experience playing many international matches.

Our target is to play in the final. We will play match by match and will try to begin the event with a good result."
Nepal coach Yam Prasad Gorung was having equal respect for all the opponents.
On the other hand, Nepal skipper Preeti Rai said that they came to Dhaka for a good result.

India coach Maymol Rocky said, "We are prepared to play and give cent per cent of our ability here. We are also preparing for AFC

qualifiers. We have a good preparation. Our skipper is from the senior team while most of the others are from junior national teams.

We consider Bangladesh a strong opponent. Others like Nepal are good opponents as well. Our main focus is to get prepared for the

AFC qualifiers.'

Indian skipper Martina Thokchom said, "We will give the cent per cent here. Bangladesh is our main opponent. I have seen and

played against Bangladesh in the recently finished SAFF Women's Championship in September last year. Besides, Nepal and Bhutan

will not be easy."

Bhutan coach Karma Dema said, "Bangladesh will be a good opponent for us. Maybe we will play 50-50 in the match. But all the

opponents are equally important to us. I picked three players from the senior national team."
Skipper Sonar Gaki Pelzom said, "We have prepared well. All the opponents came here with good preparation and everyone will try

to do well. We will try better.

Sports Work, a broadcaster approved by SAFF, will telecast the matches on social media. The spectators will be able to enjoy the

matches from galleries and the price of match tickets is fixed at taka 50.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Barca earn tense win at Betis to extend La Liga lead
Man Utd finish off Forest to cruise into League Cup final
Cremonese stun Roma to reach Italian Cup semis
Cancelo helps Bayern find form with Mainz thrashing in German Cup
Mbappe misses penalty, comes off injured in PSG win
England earn consolation win against SA
India crush New Zealand to clinch T20 series
Bangladesh, Nepal engaging tonight


Latest News
England announce squads for Bangladesh tour
Japanese younger daughter to stay with father, mother every alternate day
Bangladesh receives 1st instalment of IMF’s $4.7 billion loan: BB spokesperson
BCL activists attack Chhatra Odhikar Parishad activist, says a Parishad member
BRU students clash with outsiders leaves 20 injured
War crimes: Death-row convict Majid arrested in Madaripur
Crisis in LC opening: BB rejects media reports
PM to attend G20 Summit in New Delhi in September
Jaya Ahsan starts 2nd tenure as UNDP goodwill ambassador
PM likely to attend 5th UN Conference on LDCs in Doha next month
Most Read News
Couple burnt to death in gas cylinder explosion in city
Missing Brahmanbaria-2 candidate Asif found in Dhaka
Construction of country's 1st underground metro rail inaugurated
No bar to continue academic activities by Prof Rahmat Ullah: SC
England announce squads for Bangladesh tour
12 kg LPG cylinder price raised by Tk 266
Hajj package: Private cost less than that of govt
'None can do anything by waging movement as people are with AL'
2 kiiled after truck hits another one on Dhaka-M'singh highway
Romanian girl who visited 29 countries riding on bike now in Satkhira
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft