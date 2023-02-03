Spot-fixing in Neap cricket: Two players arrested

Nepal's two international cricketers have been arrested for spot-fixing in the recently concluded Nepal T20 League played in the



county. It is reliably learnt.



According to highly placed sources in Nepal, several other foreign and local players and support staff are being investigated for their



role in the alleged spot-fixing in the matches.



The two, who have been arrested for the investigations are : (1) Mohammad Aadil Alam and (2) Mahaboob Alam.

Mohammad Aadil, who is also known as Aadil Ansari is a young current player. The 19-year-old Aadil is a right-arm medium pacer



and a lower order batter having played six ODIs and eight T-20Is. In the recently concluded Nepal T-20 League, he was playing for



Janakpur Royals.



The other player Mahaboob Alam is a former cricketer who was the star player of the World Cricket League Division 5 tournament



that took place in Jersey in May 2008. He became famous by taking all ten wickets in the match against Mozambique. The 41-year-



old all-rounder Mahaboob Alam. In the recent Nepal League, he played Provincial matches for Nepal.



The names of about six other people (players and support staff), who are being ICC Anti-Corruption radar are not revealed yet.



