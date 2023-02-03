

Sylhet waiting for Mashrafe's fitness report



Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) table topper Sylhet Strikers is yet to decide whether its captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza would be apart of the team in their next match against Rangpur Riders on Saturday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.Mashrafe sustained a hamstring injury during their last match against Khulna Tigers at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Heleft the field after bowling 2.1 overs, but despite his injury, Sylhet won the game comfortably by 31 runs.Even though Sylhet had already confirmed the last four spot, the team management said, they can't afford to have relaxed sincetheir prime goal is to be in top two positions.Mashrafe who had taken 12 wickets in 10 matches and proved that he still has enough fuel to dwell in the top level of cricket waspresent during the practice session of the team on Thursday."We are yet to decide whether Mashrafe would play the next match," Sylhet head coach Rajin Saleh said. "We have a meeting withphysician tonight after which we'll take the final decision."Sylhet so far have been in fantastic form in the BPL with Mashrafe leading the side shrewdly."We want to keep up our rhythm. There is still a lot to play," Rajin said. "So, no matter in which position we are in now. We have toremain consistent." �BSS