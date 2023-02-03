Man Utd finish off Forest to cruise into League Cup final

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said winning trophies is the standard that should be demanded at Old Trafford after



beating Nottingham Forest 2-0 on Wednesday and 5-0 on aggregate to reach the League Cup final.

Anthony Martial and Fred scored the goals for Ten Hag's men in the final 17 minutes of the semi-final, second leg as United set up a



meeting with Newcastle at Wembley on February 26.



Three managers have left the club since United last won a trophy under Jose Mourinho in 2017.

But Ten Hag is now just one game away from ending that drought in his first season in charge.

"I think we have a good squad so we have to demand and control the high standards," said the Dutchman. "You have to bring that



every game.



"We are Manchester United. When you are a United player you have to match the standards."

The damage was done for the Red Devils in last week's 3-0 win at the City Ground in the first leg as Ten Hag was able to rotate his



squad with United still involved in four competitions.



He made six changes from the side that beat Reading 3-1 in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday with Marcus Rashford among



those left on the bench.



Wout Weghorst came closest to breaking the deadlock before half-time when the giant Dutch striker's header came back off the post,



but the game opened up once Ten Hag made changes on the hour mark.

The former Ajax boss was handed a limited budget in the January transfer window after spending over £200 million ($247 million)



in the summer with just the loan signings of Weghorst, Marcel Sabitzer and Jack Butland.

But the return of Jadon Sancho comes at just the right time to bolster United's attacking options.



The England international had been sidelined since October due to a combination of mental and physical issues, but made his



return just after the hour mark.

Rashford and Martial were introduced alongside Sancho and made an instant impact.



"We have had to make lots of compromises in the season so far so hopefully now they are all available," added Ten Hag. "If you want



to win trophies, you need them all to be available. You saw tonight you can bring a new dynamic off the bench."

Martial slotted home after Rashford's initial effort was blocked to open the scoring. AFP

#

Barca earn tense win at Betis to extend La Liga lead



111SEVILLE222



Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski's strikes helped Barcelona move eight points clear at the top of La Liga with a 2-1 win at Real



Betis on Wednesday.

The Catalans put pressure on second-placed Real Madrid, who host Valencia on Thursday, by scraping a narrow win from an intense



clash at the Benito Villamarin.



With French winger Ousmane Dembele out injured for the next few weeks, Raphinha grabbed his chance to prove himself.

Dembele's superb form had limited the Brazilian's minutes since his move from Leeds United last summer.

Raphinha put Barcelona ahead in the 65th minute and Lewandowski, back after a three-match league ban, netted the second with



10 minutes to go.



Jules Kounde scored an unfortunate own goal to give Betis a fighting chance of a point in the final stages but Barcelona held out for



the win.

"I think we had a good game, our play was very good, excellent I would say," Barca coach Xavi Hernandez told Movistar.

"We played a great game at a very difficult place to come. I'm very happy not just for the result but for how we played, we've



improved a lot from the Girona game."



Barcelona had won their previous three league games 1-0, including against Catalan rivals Girona last weekend in a flat



performance, but were operating on a higher level in Seville.

Betis started well in front of their boisterous support, with Alejandro Balde doing well to block Luiz Henrique's effort in the opening



exchanges.



At the other end Lewandowski headed wide, while Pedri could not find a finish when racing through on goal.

Raphinha had a goal ruled out for a clear offside and Kounde flung himself in the way of Sergio Canales's strike.

Betis goalkeeper Rui Silva denied Pedri either side of half-time as the Spain international tried to continue his own goalscoring form



after netting the winner in Girona.



Raphinha appealed unsuccessfully for a penalty after a tangle with Abner Vinicius in the area, but the Brazilian's complaints soon



turned to celebrations.

Frenkie de Jong cleverly fed Balde from a quick free-kick and the young left-back slid a ball across the face of goal for Raphinha to



tap home.



"It's about attitude, competitiveness, desire, faith, our hopes are huge," said Xavi when asked about De Jong's quick thinking.

"We are at a good moment with this, we have confidence and the morale to achieve success. That matters, too, it's about competing



well."



La Liga's top scorer Lewandowski's return was largely a frustrating one for the striker, having a shot blocked after Sergio Busquets



set him up, while his touch was unusually clunky.

However the Polish international finished clinically after Ronald Araujo headed down to him, to net his 14th league goal of the



season and 23rd across all competitions.



Substitute Ansu Fati headed wide from another fine Balde cross, before Kounde accidentally chested a ball into his own net past the



outstretched arm of Marc-Andre ter Stegen, setting up a nervy finale. AFP

#



