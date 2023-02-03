Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 February, 2023, 4:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Cancelo helps Bayern find form with Mainz thrashing in German Cup

Published : Friday, 3 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
BERLIN

New Bayern Munich signing Joao Cancelo set up a goal to help his side secure a first win of 2023 with a 4-0 triumph at 10-man

Mainz in the German Cup on Wednesday.

Cancelo, who joined the German champions on loan from Man City on Tuesday, made an immediate impact, floating in a lofted cross

to Cameroon striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who hammered home from close range.
Winless in their first three league games of 2023, Bayern entered the game under significant pressure to advance to the German

Cup quarter-finals for the first time in three seasons.

Choupo-Moting's 17th-minute strike settled the visitors' nerves and they had a second on the 30-minute mark when Bayern veteran

Thomas Mueller found teenage forward Jamal Musiala, who slammed the ball across the face of goal to make it 2-0.
Winger Leroy Sane scored the third with one minute of the first half remaining, sliding in a looped assist from former Mainz forward

Choupo-Moting.
 
Canadian wing-back Alphonso Davies, who came on for Cancelo with 20 minutes to go, added a fourth late in the game, heading in

a floated assist from Dutch centre-back Matthijs de Ligt.
Mainz had a number of half chances in an increasingly fiery second half which saw centre-back Alexander Hack sent off for a second

yellow card, along with Bo Svensson, who was shown a straight red for arguing with the assistant referee moments before Davies'

goal.

Svensson complained that the German champions got better treatment from the officials in the lead up to his red card.
"I saw a clear difference in the way Bayern's bench were handled and the way we were handled (by the referees). It's not the first

time."

Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann praised his side, saying they were "much more aggressive" than they have been so far this year.
"I'm glad we won again. I think the style and manner in which we played was very, very good."
Former Chelsea striker Timo Werner scored late to help holders RB Leipzig beat Hoffenheim 3-1.
Werner, who returned to Leipzig from a two-year stint at Stamford Bridge in August, had endured a difficult night and was caught

offside on multiple occasions.

He got his timing right however in the 83rd minute, latching onto a pass from Danish striker Yussuf Poulsen and driving the ball

past Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann to seal his side's win.
 
Leipzig, who are unbeaten at home in the league this season, struck after just eight minutes, with Swedish forward Emil Forsberg

catching Baumann napping to squeeze in a long-range shot at the near post.
 
Leipzig doubled their lead before half-time, with Austrian midfielder Konrad Laimer collecting the ball on the turn before

unleashing a fierce left-foot shot into the far corner of the net.     AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Barca earn tense win at Betis to extend La Liga lead
Man Utd finish off Forest to cruise into League Cup final
Cremonese stun Roma to reach Italian Cup semis
Cancelo helps Bayern find form with Mainz thrashing in German Cup
Mbappe misses penalty, comes off injured in PSG win
England earn consolation win against SA
India crush New Zealand to clinch T20 series
Bangladesh, Nepal engaging tonight


Latest News
England announce squads for Bangladesh tour
Japanese younger daughter to stay with father, mother every alternate day
Bangladesh receives 1st instalment of IMF’s $4.7 billion loan: BB spokesperson
BCL activists attack Chhatra Odhikar Parishad activist, says a Parishad member
BRU students clash with outsiders leaves 20 injured
War crimes: Death-row convict Majid arrested in Madaripur
Crisis in LC opening: BB rejects media reports
PM to attend G20 Summit in New Delhi in September
Jaya Ahsan starts 2nd tenure as UNDP goodwill ambassador
PM likely to attend 5th UN Conference on LDCs in Doha next month
Most Read News
Couple burnt to death in gas cylinder explosion in city
Missing Brahmanbaria-2 candidate Asif found in Dhaka
Construction of country's 1st underground metro rail inaugurated
No bar to continue academic activities by Prof Rahmat Ullah: SC
England announce squads for Bangladesh tour
12 kg LPG cylinder price raised by Tk 266
Hajj package: Private cost less than that of govt
'None can do anything by waging movement as people are with AL'
2 kiiled after truck hits another one on Dhaka-M'singh highway
Romanian girl who visited 29 countries riding on bike now in Satkhira
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft