Bangladesh, Nepal engaging tonight

SAFF U20 Women's Championship



Bangladesh and Nepal women will face each other in the SAFF Under-20 Women's Championship 2023 today (Friday) at 7:00 pm at



Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur in Dhaka.

Before that, the tournament will kick off at 3:00 pm with India and Bhutan facing off at the same venue.

Ahead of the matches, all the coaches and skippers came before the media to brief them about their preparation and expectation



regarding the tournament.



Bangladesh women's head coach Golam Rabbani Choton said, "I'm welcoming all the opponents in our country. About our



preparation, I think it was good. Our women were with clubs before the league finished at the end of December last year.



Afterwards, we placed them in a training programme. This age-based tournament is very important to us. It will help us prepare and



pick players for the senior team. The good performers may get a chance into the main team"

"Our target is to continue our performance in the age-level tournament. We hope we will be able to present a satisfying result to our



spectators."



Host skipper Samsunnahar said, "Actually, most of our players are juniors and have experience playing many international matches.



Our target is to play in the final. We will play match by match and will try to begin the event with a good result."

Nepal coach Yam Prasad Gorung was having equal respect for all the opponents.

On the other hand, Nepal skipper Preeti Rai said that they came to Dhaka for a good result.



India coach Maymol Rocky said, "We are prepared to play and give cent per cent of our ability here. We are also preparing for AFC



qualifiers. We have a good preparation. Our skipper is from the senior team while most of the others are from junior national teams.



We consider Bangladesh a strong opponent. Others like Nepal are good opponents as well. Our main focus is to get prepared for the



AFC qualifiers.'



Indian skipper Martina Thokchom said, "We will give the cent per cent here. Bangladesh is our main opponent. I have seen and



played against Bangladesh in the recently finished SAFF Women's Championship in September last year. Besides, Nepal and Bhutan



will not be easy."



Bhutan coach Karma Dema said, "Bangladesh will be a good opponent for us. Maybe we will play 50-50 in the match. But all the



opponents are equally important to us. I picked three players from the senior national team."

Skipper Sonar Gaki Pelzom said, "We have prepared well. All the opponents came here with good preparation and everyone will try



to do well. We will try better.



Sports Work, a broadcaster approved by SAFF, will telecast the matches on social media. The spectators will be able to enjoy the



matches from galleries and the price of match tickets is fixed at taka 50.

