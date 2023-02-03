BPL T20 resumes today

The final phase of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) kicks off tomorrow in Dhaka with one spot still remaining vacant to complete



the last four line-up which will fight for the coveted trophy.

Sylhet Strikers, Fortune Barishal and Cumilla Victorians, the top three teams of the point table had already confirmed the last four



spots amongst the seven participating teams.



Sylhet had 16 points from 10 matches while Fortune Barishal, Cumilla Victorians with 12 points from nine matches followed them.



Courtesy to better run rate, Barishal are in second position but these three teams still have a lot to play to occupy first two slots,



which will give them an advantage to play the first Qualifier.



The winner of the first Qualifier will make it final directly while the looser will have another shot for the final as they will take on



the winner of the Eliminator game, which will be held between the teams, occupying the third and fourth spot in the group phase.



So the task is not yet done for these top three teams.



Rangpur Riders with 10 points from eight matches are in the favourable position to seal the last four spot as they need just one win



from their remaining four matches.



Dhaka Dominators had six points from 10 matches while Khulna Tigers and Chattogram Challengers had four points from nine



matches. These three teams have been in vulnerable position but still were not eliminated completely from the race. However. there



are lot of ifs and buts involved if they want to go through the next level. All of these three teams need to win their

remaining matches and would pray for Rangpur's defeat in all of their matches, which looks quite impossible.



However, Fortune Barishal will take on Khulna Tigers tomorrow, a game which is particularly important for Khulna. If they loss, they



will be eliminated from the race straightway.



In another game of the day, Dhaka Dominators will face off Rangpur Riders. Dhaka will be thrown out of the race if they taste a



defeat. Both of the matches will be held at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. The first match is from 2PM while the second



match starts at 7PM. BSS



