Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 February, 2023, 4:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

BPL T20 resumes today

Published : Friday, 3 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

The final phase of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) kicks off tomorrow in Dhaka with one spot still remaining vacant to complete

the last four line-up which will fight for the coveted trophy.
Sylhet Strikers, Fortune Barishal and Cumilla Victorians, the top three teams of the point table had already confirmed the last four

spots amongst the seven participating teams.

Sylhet had 16 points from 10 matches while Fortune Barishal, Cumilla Victorians with 12 points from nine matches followed them.

Courtesy to better run rate, Barishal are in second position but these three teams still have a lot to play to occupy first two slots,

which will give them an advantage to play the first Qualifier.

The winner of the first Qualifier will make it final directly while the looser will have another shot for the final as they will take on

the winner of the Eliminator game, which will be held between the teams, occupying the third and fourth spot in the group phase.

So the task is not yet done for these top three teams.

Rangpur Riders with 10 points from eight matches are in the favourable position to seal the last four spot as they need just one win

from their remaining four matches.

Dhaka Dominators had six points from 10 matches while Khulna Tigers and Chattogram Challengers had four points from nine

matches. These three teams have been in vulnerable position but still were not eliminated completely from the race. However. there

are lot of ifs and buts involved if they want to go through the next level. All of these three teams need to win their
remaining matches and would pray for Rangpur's defeat in all of their matches, which looks quite impossible.

However, Fortune Barishal will take on Khulna Tigers tomorrow, a game which is particularly important for Khulna. If they loss, they

will be eliminated from the race straightway.

In another game of the day, Dhaka Dominators will face off Rangpur Riders. Dhaka will be thrown out of the race if they taste a

defeat. Both of the matches will be held at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. The first match is from 2PM while the second

match starts at 7PM.     BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Barca earn tense win at Betis to extend La Liga lead
Man Utd finish off Forest to cruise into League Cup final
Cremonese stun Roma to reach Italian Cup semis
Cancelo helps Bayern find form with Mainz thrashing in German Cup
Mbappe misses penalty, comes off injured in PSG win
England earn consolation win against SA
India crush New Zealand to clinch T20 series
Bangladesh, Nepal engaging tonight


Latest News
England announce squads for Bangladesh tour
Japanese younger daughter to stay with father, mother every alternate day
Bangladesh receives 1st instalment of IMF’s $4.7 billion loan: BB spokesperson
BCL activists attack Chhatra Odhikar Parishad activist, says a Parishad member
BRU students clash with outsiders leaves 20 injured
War crimes: Death-row convict Majid arrested in Madaripur
Crisis in LC opening: BB rejects media reports
PM to attend G20 Summit in New Delhi in September
Jaya Ahsan starts 2nd tenure as UNDP goodwill ambassador
PM likely to attend 5th UN Conference on LDCs in Doha next month
Most Read News
Couple burnt to death in gas cylinder explosion in city
Missing Brahmanbaria-2 candidate Asif found in Dhaka
Construction of country's 1st underground metro rail inaugurated
No bar to continue academic activities by Prof Rahmat Ullah: SC
England announce squads for Bangladesh tour
12 kg LPG cylinder price raised by Tk 266
Hajj package: Private cost less than that of govt
'None can do anything by waging movement as people are with AL'
2 kiiled after truck hits another one on Dhaka-M'singh highway
Romanian girl who visited 29 countries riding on bike now in Satkhira
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft