Friday, 3 February, 2023, 4:04 AM
England tour of Bangladesh 2023

Uncapped Abell, Rehan named in full-strength English squads sans Hales

Published : Friday, 3 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

 
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday (on February 2) announced separate 15-member squads for T20i and ODI

formats heading to their tour of Bangladesh by the end of this month. The ECB named two uncapped players-Tom Abell and Rehan

Ahmed for the tour.
Tom Abell, 28, has not played in any international formats yet, who will lead the England Lions squad in the ODIs against Sri Lanka,

also marked his presence in the SA20 in South Africa recently.
Young leggy of 18-year Rehan Ahmed, who became England's youngest men's Test cricketer when he lined up against Pakistan in

Karachi in December and hauled five wickets on debut as the youngest Englishman.

Saqib Mahmood earned a recall to the ODI squad, who remained out of international action since May last year sustaining back

injury.

All the star players of England but Alex Hales will be arriving in Dhaka, as Hales preferred Pakistan Super League (PSL) sans national

duties.

Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali and Jason Roy were also selected by PSL franchises, but have been included for the tour of Bangladesh.
The defending world champions in both ODI and T20i formats were slated to arrive in Bangladesh on February 24 to play three ODIs

and as many T20i matches. The three-match T20i series will be England's first since being crowned world champions at last

November's ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia.

The official tour however, will kick off with the ODI series and the first two matches will be taking place at the Sher-e-Bangla

National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka. Chattogram's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) will host the third and the final

ODI and the first game of the T20i series. The teams will return to Dhaka for the second and third matches at the SBNCS.
The three ODIs are slated for March 1, 3 and 6 while T20i matches will be held on March 9, 12 and 14 respectively. The ODIs are

part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League.
 
England's ODI squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Tom Abell, Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid

Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.
England's T20 Squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Tom Abell, Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks,

Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.


