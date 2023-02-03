BD urges for Chinese investment in agro-based industries

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has urged China to set up agro-base industries in the northern region saying many companies



from around the world, including China, have invested in Bangladesh but more such investment in northern region is desired.

He said China's investment in agro-based industrial plants in northern agrarian region will be very much profitable. The minister



said this in a meeting arranged to exchange views with the newly appointed Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen, in his secretariat office



on Thursday.



Tipu Munshi said China is a big economic and commercial partner of Bangladesh. It is giving a lot of support in Bangladesh's



development and particularly in implementing mega projects. Bangladesh is grateful to China for this, the minister said.

He said under the direction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, one hundred Special Economic Zones are being developed at important



places of the country and many of them are at ending phase.



He said Bangladesh expects more Chinese investment pointing to wide trade gap with China. Exports needed to be increased to



China and more Chinese investment is needed here in Bangladesh.



He said if Chinese investors visit northern region, it will be easier to see the scope of investment in various fields including the agro



sector. The communication system of the country with the northern region has improved. Natural gas supply will start in a few days.

Besides, investment in leather, ICT, light engineering sector is highly feasible. ICT sector is very important in building Smart



Bangladesh by 2041 and investment in this sector could be rewarding for China as the country plans five billion dollars export



targets soon.



The Chinese ambassador said China attaches more importance to Bangladesh in terms of trade and development and sincerely



cooperating in implementing Bangladesh's mega projects.

He said China will provide necessary support to building a smart Bangladesh side by side investing in various development projects



including power plants. To reduce trade gap China has given 98 percent duty-free market access to Bangladesh's exports.

The Joint Working Group is working on Bangladesh-China Free Trade Agreement. China is very interested in investing in Special



Economic Zones of Bangladesh, he said.



He said China will take part in Bangladesh Business Summit in March this year while the ambassador invited the commerce minister



to visit China's import fair in November. The commerce minister said, Bangladesh is working to sign FTA, PTA with China to make



trade easier as it is moving to graduate to developing country status.

Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce (FTA) Noor Md Mahbubul Haque was present on the occasion.

