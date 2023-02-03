BB eases rules for contactless payment

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has relaxed rules for transactions through near field communication-enabled contactless cards in order to



make payment system more user friendly and effective for people. The central bank issued a circular in this regard on Wednesday.



On July12, 2018, BB approved the use of NFC-enabled contactless payment system. The latest circular updated guidelines on the use



of contactless technology in payment cards.



Users can operate contactless transaction by using NFC technology in debit, credit, and pre-paid cards, which are compliant, the BB



circular said. Customers do not require to use PIN for making transactions worth up to Tk5,000 while using the method.

However, transactions worth more than Tk 5,000 will require PIN/2FA. Each transaction will instantly be notified through an SMS.



The contactless payment system cannot be activated without prior permission of customers.



The customers can choose contact or contactless transaction method of NFC card. Users will get full assistance from both the issuer



and the acquirer. Banks will determine the transaction limit of the cards after assessing their risk factors.

The guidelines have made it mandatory to show 'contactless logo' on the card, so that these cards can be distinguished from the



other cards. These relaxed terms will not be applicable to transactions from ATMs and 'Card Not Present'.



