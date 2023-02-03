Video
Friday, 3 February, 2023
Home Business

BD seeks Saudi investment in renewable energy sector

Published : Friday, 3 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Business Correspondent

BD seeks Saudi investment in renewable energy sector

BD seeks Saudi investment in renewable energy sector

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen urged Saudi Arabia to explore the possibility of prospective financing in the Eastern Refinery

Unit-2 from the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD).
 Noting the progress of Saudi investment in the renewable energy sector, the foreign minister made the request as the ambassador

of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Bangladesh Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan paid a courtesy call on him at the Ministry of Foreign

Affairs on Wednesday.

 Against the backdrop of the current political instability in parts of Europe, Dr Momen called upon the ambassador to explore

possible cooperation from Saudi Arabia in meeting Bangladesh's domestic energy and oil needs and take up the issue of considering

crude or refined oil from Aramco on a deferred payment basis.
 
Welcoming the Saudi Envoy at his office, the foreign minister commended him for his dynamic role in promoting the existing

bilateral ties between the two friendly countries, said a press release.
 They, during the meeting, exchanged views on issues of mutual interests and discussed various bilateral issues with expressing

satisfaction at the existing state relations rapidly flourishing in many fields, including political, economic, trade and investment,

security and defence, manpower and other areas.

 BSS adds: On the prospect of further employment in Saudi Arabia's Neom city, Dr Momen conveyed Bangladesh's readiness in

providing skilled workers and technicians in different trades, the press release added.
 Momen also hinted at the Government's readiness to assign dedicated universities or training institutes to train manpower.
 He also handed over a letter to the minister from Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud inviting him (the Foreign

Minister) to undertake an official visit to Saudi Arabia to review and expedite the ongoing mutual collaboration.

Appreciating the invitation, AK Momen thanked the Saudi envoy saying that the schedule of the visit would be fixed later through

diplomatic channels.
 The Saudi ambassador expressed gratitude to the minister for all support and cooperation in taking forward the bilateral

engagements to new a height.




