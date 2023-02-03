Video
Govt firm to ensure safe working environment: Salman

Published : Friday, 3 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

The government is determined to prevent accidents at work place and ensure a safe working environment in factories and in

industries and commercial establishments, said Prime Minister's adviser on Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman on

Wednesday.

Over 5,206 establishments of nearly half a million industrial establishments were visited under Bangladesh Investment Development

Authority's supervision under the programme. Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments carried out the inspection.
"We plan to inspect another 10,000 factories," he further said.

"Seventeen organizations visited scored below 25 percent in specified criteria; they will get three months to improve their overall

situation," he said at the end of the second meeting of the national committee for preventing accidents and ensuring a safe working

environment in commercial establishments.

 "If there is no certain improvement within this time, these companies will be sealed off," he told the meeting at secretariat.
 "Two hundred and six companies scoring 50 percent of the criteria will get six months to improve their overall situation," the

adviser said adding. "Action will be taken against industrial establishments failing to improve their working environment within the

specified time."

All inspected industrial establishments will be notified of their existing defects and instructed to correct them within a specified

period, he said.
Also, all concerned authorities, divisional commissioners/deputy commissioners/upazila nirbahi officers, local public representatives

and concerned associations will be informed about the inspection reports and instructions.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, LGRD Minister Md Tajul Islam, Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Tapas,

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam and State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Mannujan Sufian were

present in the meeting.

It discussed the plan to turn the Department of Inspection of Factories and Establishments into an authority by increasing its

workforce and jurisdiction, the minister said.
Salman said 'Bangladesh National Building Code' was enacted in 2020 and its effective implementation requires the formation of

Bangladesh Building Regulatory Authority (BBRA).

He expressed hope that the present situation will improve considerably if all the design approval and supervision work related to

building construction under BBRA is completed.

In the meeting, Salman F Rahman called upon the Ministry of Public Works to form the BBRA.
 The representative of the Ministry of Public Works (Additional Secretary) said that an action plan will be prepared in this regard

within the next month and appropriate measures will be taken to form and implement the BBRA.

Among others, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Local Government, Rural Department (LGRD) and Cooperatives Minister Tajul

Islam, Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Tapas, Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam

and State Minister for Labor and Employment Begum Mannujan Sufian welcomed the government's initiative.    �UNB


