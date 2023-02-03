Video
Friday, 3 February, 2023
Business

Stocks rise for 2nd running day on fresh stakes

Published : Friday, 3 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) rose for the second consecutive day on

Thursday as investors continued to take fresh stakes.
At the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the DSE gained 17.55 points or 0.27 per cent to settle at 6,294 points.

DSES, the Shariah-based index, added 3.99 points or 0.29 per cent to 1,373. The DS30, the blue-chip index, also added 6.77 points

or 0.30 per cent to close at 2,230.

Accordingly the DSE turnover rose to Tk 687 crore from Tk 580 crore on Wednesday.
Of the issues traded, 79 advanced, 91 declined, and 165 did not see any price movement.
The top 10 companies by turnover are:- Genex Infosys, Orion Pharma, BSC, Shinepukur Ceramics, Olympic Ind., Eastern Housing,

Bashundhara Paper, Amara Network, Summit Alliance Port and Unique Hotels.

Top 10 companies with price increase are:- Orion Infusion, Beach Hatchery, Renwick Yajneshwar, BD Thai Food, Reliance Ins.,

Kohinoor Chemical, Summit Alliance Port, Olympic Ind., Shinepukur Ceramics and Pragati Ins. The top 10 companies in price decline

are:- Pragati Life Ins., E-Generation, ADN Telecom, Amara Technology, Amara Network, ITC, ICICL, Jahin Spinning, Zeal Bangla and

Eastern Lubricants.

At the CSE the overall value CASPI increased by 26 points. Tk 10.05 crore has been traded in the market. 43 of the 168 institutions

participating in the transaction rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 48 decreased and the price of 77 remained unchanged.


