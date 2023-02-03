Video
BB assures to allow LCs for importing Ramadan essentials

Published : Friday, 3 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank (BB) assured importers that they will be allowed to open adequate numbers of letters of credits (LCs) to import

Ramadan essentials in required quantities.
The central bank's executive director and spokesperson Md. Mezbaul Haque told this at a press conference at the bank's

headquarters in the city on Thursday.

He said in January this year some 1.25 million tonnes of sugar, edible oil, peas, onion and dates have been imported. The quantity

was 6.0 per cent higher than items imported in January 2022.
With this higher amount imports there will be adequate supplies in the upcoming Ramadan which is due in the next month of

March.

As per statistics provided by the BB official the amount of sugar import in January this was 0.57 million tonnes which is 0.06 million

tonnes higher than 0.51 million tonnes in January last.
On the other hand edible oil, peas, onion and dates import in January this year import amount was 0.40 million tonnes, 0.24 million

tonnes, 42,562 tonnes and 29,481 tonnes respectively.

In January last year their imported amount was edible oil 0.35 million tonnes, peas 0.27 million tonnes, onion 36,225 tonnes and

dates 16,498 tonnes.
Earlier in December last year the BB instructed banks to ensure a smooth LC opening process to facilitate Ramadan essential

commodities' import after a meeting with bankers.

Due to foreign exchange mainly dollar crisis the central bank restricted on import and there were margin on different slabs. But as

Ramadan is ahead, the central gave permission the commercial banks for opening letters of credits to import five essential items.
When asked at the press conference about banks' reluctance in opening letter of credits for import of industrial raw materials, the

BB spokesperson said, "We have not instructed banks to stop opening letter of credits for industrial raw materials imports."
It depends on bank to customer relationship but if there is any any specific allegations the BB can take measures.

However, the BB official said "due to dollar crisis we can't sell dollars at this moment as per banks requirement as once if it is done

more local currency will stuck with the BB and there will be liquidity crisis in the market.
So, "We are in check and balance and taking every step with market statistics that we should not create another problem when to

solve one".


