BRAC Bank to avail export facilitation fund from BB
BRAC Bank have signed a Participation Agreement with Bangladesh Bank (BB) to avail Export Facilitation Pre-finance Fund (EFPF).
Bangladesh Bank has formed BDT 10,000 crore EFPF fund for exporters to continue developing and expanding export-oriented
industries.
Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder formally handed over the agreement document to BRAC Bank Managing Director
and CEO Selim R. F. Hussain at a ceremony at Bangladesh Bank recently, says a press release.
Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor Abu Farah Md. Nasser, Director of Banking Regulations and Policy Department Maqsuda Begum,
and senior officials of Bangladesh Bank and participatory banks were present.