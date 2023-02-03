Video
Home Business

BRAC Bank to avail export facilitation fund from BB

Published : Friday, 3 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Business Desk

BRAC Bank have signed a Participation Agreement with Bangladesh Bank (BB) to avail Export Facilitation Pre-finance Fund (EFPF).
Bangladesh Bank has formed BDT 10,000 crore EFPF fund for exporters to continue developing and expanding export-oriented

industries.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder formally handed over the agreement document to BRAC Bank Managing Director

and CEO Selim R. F. Hussain at a ceremony at Bangladesh Bank recently, says a press release.

Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor Abu Farah Md. Nasser, Director of Banking Regulations and Policy Department Maqsuda Begum,

and senior officials of Bangladesh Bank and participatory banks were present.


