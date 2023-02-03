|
ExxonMobil reports record profits of $55.7b in 2022
ExxonMobil reported record annual profits of $55.7 billion in 2022 on Tuesday, reflecting higher commodity prices amid recovering
demand and the impacts of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
In the fourth quarter, profits rose 43.7 percent to $12.8 billion, thanks to higher oil and natural gas prices and better refining
margins compared with the year-ago period. Revenues from October through December rose 12.3 percent to $95.4 billion.
The results reflect slightly higher production of oil and natural gas in 2022 that chief executive Darren Woods said reflected
ExxonMobil's investments prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.
"While our results clearly benefited from a favorable market, the counter-cyclical investments we made before and during the
pandemic provided the energy and products people needed as economies began recovering and supplies became tight," Woods said.
AFP