Friday, 3 February, 2023, 4:03 AM
Home Business

ExxonMobil reports record profits of $55.7b in 2022

Published : Friday, 3 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
NEW YORK

ExxonMobil reported record annual profits of $55.7 billion in 2022 on Tuesday, reflecting higher commodity prices amid recovering

demand and the impacts of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In the fourth quarter, profits rose 43.7 percent to $12.8 billion, thanks to higher oil and natural gas prices and better refining

margins compared with the year-ago period. Revenues from October through December rose 12.3 percent to $95.4 billion.
The results reflect slightly higher production of oil and natural gas in 2022 that chief executive Darren Woods said reflected

ExxonMobil's investments prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"While our results clearly benefited from a favorable market, the counter-cyclical investments we made before and during the

pandemic provided the energy and products people needed as economies began recovering and supplies became tight," Woods said.     

AFP


