ExxonMobil reports record profits of $55.7b in 2022

ExxonMobil reported record annual profits of $55.7 billion in 2022 on Tuesday, reflecting higher commodity prices amid recovering



demand and the impacts of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



In the fourth quarter, profits rose 43.7 percent to $12.8 billion, thanks to higher oil and natural gas prices and better refining



margins compared with the year-ago period. Revenues from October through December rose 12.3 percent to $95.4 billion.

The results reflect slightly higher production of oil and natural gas in 2022 that chief executive Darren Woods said reflected



ExxonMobil's investments prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.



"While our results clearly benefited from a favorable market, the counter-cyclical investments we made before and during the



pandemic provided the energy and products people needed as economies began recovering and supplies became tight," Woods said.



AFP



