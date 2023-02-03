Video
AIBL signs remittance service deal with Daytona Capital

Published : Friday, 3 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Business Desk

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) recently executed an agreement with Daytona Capital Management Limited, a UK-based

international money transfer company, branded as Hello Paisa, facilitating collection of home bound foreign remittance from Non-

Resident Bangladeshis.

The remittance service was formally announced in a simple event held at the Head Office of the Bank attended by Farman R.

Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO, Md. Shafiqur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director, senior officials of AIBL, Moosa Manjra,

Chief Executive Officer of Hello Group and Fazlul Fayez Ullah, Global Relationship Officer of Hello Group, says a press release.

Hello Paisa is fast growing brand having network to collect remittance from different regions including South Africa and GCC

regions. The tie-up will facilitate expatriate Bangladeshis to transfer money through Hello Paisa Apps and agent points for pay out in

Bangladesh backed by integrated software through different channels including account credit, MFS wallet and cash withdrawal

from over 900 branches, sub-branches, agent locations of AIBL throughout the country.


