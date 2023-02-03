Video
Friday, 3 February, 2023
Indonesian islanders file Holcim climate complaint

Published : Friday, 3 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
ZURICH

Residents of the Indonesian island of Pulau Pari have filed a complaint against the Swiss cement giant Holcim, demanding

compensation for climate damage, the NGO backing them announced Wednesday.
The island, which risks disappearing under water, flooded five times last year, according to Swiss Church Aid (HEKS), a non-

governmental organisation which advocates for climate justice.

The complaint requests that Holcim pay compensation for the damage already caused on the island and finance flood protection

measures on the picturesque island north of Jakarta.

They also demand that the Swiss group rapidly reduce its carbon dioxide emissions.
"For the first time, a Swiss company must answer for its role in contributing to climate change in court," HEKS said in a statement.
"The world market leader in the cement branch is doing too little to reduce its emissions so that global warming does not exceed 1.5

degrees (Celsius) -- and its actions come too late."    AFP


