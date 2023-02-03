Video
Friday, 3 February, 2023, 4:03 AM
Adani's market losses top $100bn as shelved share sale spooks investors

Published : Friday, 3 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

Adani Group's market losses swelled to more than $100 billion and sparking worries about their potential systemic impact on

Thursday a day after its flagship company abandoned a $2.5 billion stock offering.
The withdrawal of Adani Enterprises' share sale caps a dramatic setback for founder Gautam Adani, the school dropout-turned-

billionaire whose fortunes rose rapidly in recent years but have dwindled over the past one week after U.S.-based short-seller

Hindenburg published a critical research report.

Cancelling the share sale saw Adani stocks plunge, opposition lawmakers call for a wider probe and the central bank spring into

action to check on banks' exposure.

Citigroup's wealth unit has stopped extending margin loans to its clients against securities of Adani Group and cut the loan-to-value

ratio for credit against Adani securities to zero on Thursday, a source said.
Adani has forged partnerships with foreign giants such as France's TotalEnergies TTEF.PA and has attracted investors such as Abu

Dhabi's International Holding Company as it pursues a global expansion stretching from ports to the power sector.
Adani late on Wednesday called off the share sale as a stocks rout sparked by short-seller Hindenburg's criticisms intensified, despite

the offer being fully subscribed.

"Adani may have started a confidence crisis in Indian shares and that could have broader market implications," said Ipek

Ozkardeskaya, senior market analyst at Swissquote Bank.
Adani Enterprises shares plunged by nearly 23% on Thursday, trading at its lowest since March 2022.
Other group companies also lost further ground, with 10% losses at Adani Total Gas, Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission

and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone shedding 5%.

Since Hindenburg's report on Jan. 24, group companies have lost nearly half their combined market value. Adani Enterprises -

described as an incubator of Adani's businesses - has lost $24 billion in market capitalisation.
Adani, 60, is also no longer Asia's richest person, having slid in the rankings of the world's wealthiest to 16th with net worth almost

halved to $66 billion in a week, as per Forbes' list. Adani was earlier third on the list, next to billionaires Elon Musk and Bernard

Arnault.

His rival Mukesh Ambani of Reliance IndustriesRELI.NS is now Asia's richest person.
Adani's plummeting stocks have raised concerns about the likelihood of a wider impact on India's financial system.
The central bank has asked local banks for details of their exposure to the Adani Group, government and banking sources said on

Thursday.

CLSA estimates that Indian banks were exposed to about 40% of the $24.5 billion of Adani Group debt in the fiscal year to March

2022.
 
"We see the market is losing confidence on how to gauge where the bottom can be and although there will be short-covering

rebounds, we expect more fundamental downside risks given more private banks (are) likely to cut or reduce margin," said Monica

Hsiao, chief investment officer of Hong Kong-based credit fund Triada Capital.

In New Delhi, opposition lawmakers submitted notices in parliament demanding discussion on the US short-seller's report.    

Reuters


