

UCB signs MoUs with Asset Developments and Holdings

As per the payroll agreement, employees of Asset Developments and Holdings Limited will enjoy Exclusive Corporate Executive



Package (Payroll Banking Solutions) from UCB, says a press release.



On the other hand, as per the home loan agreement, UCB home loans will be offered to the customers of Asset Developments and



Holdings Limited, with attractive rates and benefits. In addition, UCB home loan customers will be able to avail of preferential



benefits from Asset Developments & Holdings Limited in terms of apartment purchases.



UCB Managing Director and CEO Arif Quadri and Asset Developments and Holdings Limited Chairman Salim Akhter Khan, signed



the MoUs on behalf of their respective organisations at UCB Corporate Head Office in Dhaka.



A T M Tahmiduzzaman FCS, Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary, N Mustafa Tarek, Deputy Managing Director,



Mohammad Shafiqur Rahman, SEVP and Head of Retail Business Division, Abul Kalam Azad, EVP and Head of Brand Marketing and



Corporate Affairs from UCB and Mr Ghulam Rasool, Managing Director and CEO, Mohammed Qumruzzaman, Director, Corporate



Finance, Bahauddin Mia, Director, Corporate Affairs from Asset Developments and Holdings Limited, along with other senior



officials of both organisations were present in the signing ceremony.



