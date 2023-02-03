|
UCB signs MoUs with Asset Developments and Holdings
United Commercial Bank Plc signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Asset Developments and Holdings Limited.
As per the payroll agreement, employees of Asset Developments and Holdings Limited will enjoy Exclusive Corporate Executive
Package (Payroll Banking Solutions) from UCB, says a press release.
On the other hand, as per the home loan agreement, UCB home loans will be offered to the customers of Asset Developments and
Holdings Limited, with attractive rates and benefits. In addition, UCB home loan customers will be able to avail of preferential
benefits from Asset Developments & Holdings Limited in terms of apartment purchases.
UCB Managing Director and CEO Arif Quadri and Asset Developments and Holdings Limited Chairman Salim Akhter Khan, signed
the MoUs on behalf of their respective organisations at UCB Corporate Head Office in Dhaka.
A T M Tahmiduzzaman FCS, Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary, N Mustafa Tarek, Deputy Managing Director,
Mohammad Shafiqur Rahman, SEVP and Head of Retail Business Division, Abul Kalam Azad, EVP and Head of Brand Marketing and
Corporate Affairs from UCB and Mr Ghulam Rasool, Managing Director and CEO, Mohammed Qumruzzaman, Director, Corporate
Finance, Bahauddin Mia, Director, Corporate Affairs from Asset Developments and Holdings Limited, along with other senior
officials of both organisations were present in the signing ceremony.