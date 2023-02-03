|
Samsung launches smartphone Galaxy S23 series
|
Samsung has launched the most anticipated phones of 2023 - Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra - with outstanding
features, including a 200MP camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2.
The devices were unveiled at San Francisco on Wednesday, globally, during the Galaxy Unpacked Event; the pre-order for Bangladesh
will soon start for Galaxy 23 Ultra.
In Bangladesh, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will soon be available with exciting offers, says a press release.
Samsung has debuted the new Gorilla Glass Victus 2 through the Galaxy S23 series. It will feature improved drop protection and
make it through a 4-5-year support life cycle. Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23+, and S23 will have a 6.8-inch, a 6.6-inch, a 6.1-inch screens,
respectively. In addition, all three devices will have a display brightness of 1,750 nits.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra will have Android 13, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor (in all countries, including Bangladesh),
12GB LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage. The Snapdragon processor will be 25% faster than the previous generation. The
Snapdragon Gen 2 is also 40% more energy efficient.
Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature a 200MP primary camera with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide camera with autofocus, a 10MP telephoto lens
with 3x optical zoom, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom. The ISOCELL HP2 will capture highly detailed photos,
and 8K video at 30 frames per second will offer solid low-light capabilities. In Bangladesh, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be available in
12/512GB. It will also have exceptional low light photography capabilities with Nightograpghy in both photo and video.
Galaxy S23 Ultra will have a 5,000mAh battery. Additionally, it will support fast wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra will be available in four colors: Phantom Black, Cotton Flower, and Botanic Green.