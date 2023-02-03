Samsung launches smartphone Galaxy S23 series

Samsung has launched the most anticipated phones of 2023 - Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra - with outstanding



features, including a 200MP camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The devices were unveiled at San Francisco on Wednesday, globally, during the Galaxy Unpacked Event; the pre-order for Bangladesh



will soon start for Galaxy 23 Ultra.



In Bangladesh, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will soon be available with exciting offers, says a press release.

Samsung has debuted the new Gorilla Glass Victus 2 through the Galaxy S23 series. It will feature improved drop protection and



make it through a 4-5-year support life cycle. Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23+, and S23 will have a 6.8-inch, a 6.6-inch, a 6.1-inch screens,



respectively. In addition, all three devices will have a display brightness of 1,750 nits.



The Galaxy S23 Ultra will have Android 13, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor (in all countries, including Bangladesh),



12GB LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage. The Snapdragon processor will be 25% faster than the previous generation. The



Snapdragon Gen 2 is also 40% more energy efficient.



Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature a 200MP primary camera with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide camera with autofocus, a 10MP telephoto lens



with 3x optical zoom, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom. The ISOCELL HP2 will capture highly detailed photos,



and 8K video at 30 frames per second will offer solid low-light capabilities. In Bangladesh, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be available in



12/512GB. It will also have exceptional low light photography capabilities with Nightograpghy in both photo and video.



Galaxy S23 Ultra will have a 5,000mAh battery. Additionally, it will support fast wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.



The Galaxy S23 Ultra will be available in four colors: Phantom Black, Cotton Flower, and Botanic Green.



