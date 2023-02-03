

Standard Bank wins gold in Asia Sustainability Rating



(ASRRAT)-2022'.



The National Centre for Sustainability Reporting (NCSR), Indonesia in collaboration with the Institute of Certified Sustainability



Practitioners (ICSP) officially announced the results recently in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Md Touhidul Alam Khan, FCMA, Managing Director and CEO (Current Charge) of Standard Bank Ltd. handed over the Gold Trophy to



Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, Chairman of the Bank. Executive Vice President and CFO of the Bank Md. Ali Reza was also present at the



moment, says a press release.



SBL has published its first-ever sustainability report using a set of ESG-linked indexes outlined by the Global Reporting Initiative



(GRI), which is globally the most acclaimed sustainability reporting standards. The initiative by the bank was taken towards



accomplishment of commitments of ensuring Shari'ah based sustainable banking. This sustainability report contains the economic,



environmental, and social impacts of the bank caused by its everyday activities which also represents the bank's values and



governance model and demonstrates the link between its strategy and commitment to a sustainable future economy.



As a Shariah-based commercial bank in Bangladesh, SBL has prepared this report keeping Shari'ah values and principles in mind by



using the expansive thought of the triple bottom line: Planet, People and Profit, by adding 'Prophet' to make it 4Ps. Mentionable that



among the Islamic Banks in Bangladesh, SBL has been awarded this type of international prestigious award by 'Asia Sustainability



Reporting Rating' for the first time in the country.



