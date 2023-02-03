Video
Friday, 3 February, 2023, 4:02 AM
Standard Bank wins gold in Asia Sustainability Rating

Published : Friday, 3 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Desk

Standard Bank wins gold in Asia Sustainability Rating

Standard Bank wins gold in Asia Sustainability Rating

Standard Bank Ltd (SBL) has been awarded Gold Rank for its Sustainability Report by the 'Asia Sustainability Reporting Rating

(ASRRAT)-2022'.
 
The National Centre for Sustainability Reporting (NCSR), Indonesia in collaboration with the Institute of Certified Sustainability

Practitioners (ICSP) officially announced the results recently in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Md Touhidul Alam Khan, FCMA, Managing Director and CEO (Current Charge) of Standard Bank Ltd. handed over the Gold Trophy to

Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, Chairman of the Bank. Executive Vice President and CFO of the Bank Md. Ali Reza was also present at the

moment, says a press release.

SBL has published its first-ever sustainability report using a set of ESG-linked indexes outlined by the Global Reporting Initiative

(GRI), which is globally the most acclaimed sustainability reporting standards. The initiative by the bank was taken towards

accomplishment of commitments of ensuring Shari'ah based sustainable banking. This sustainability report contains the economic,

environmental, and social impacts of the bank caused by its everyday activities which also represents the bank's values and

governance model and demonstrates the link between its strategy and commitment to a sustainable future economy.

As a Shariah-based commercial bank in Bangladesh, SBL has prepared this report keeping Shari'ah values and principles in mind by

using the expansive thought of the triple bottom line: Planet, People and Profit, by adding 'Prophet' to make it 4Ps. Mentionable that

among the Islamic Banks in Bangladesh, SBL has been awarded this type of international prestigious award by 'Asia Sustainability

Reporting Rating' for the first time in the country.



« PreviousNext »

