Like every year, bKash offers 10% instant cash back at the 'Amar Ekushey Book Fair-2023' on purchasing books. A customer can



enjoy up to BDT 100 instant cash back during the fair.

At the same time, booklovers can avail a BDT 50 coupon on a minimum payment of BDT 500 or more through bKash. They can avail



the coupon during the campaign, says a press release.



At the fair, bKash customers can make payment by scanning QR code through bKash app or dialing USSD code *247#. Along with



the discounts of publishers and sellers, instant cashback and coupon offered by bKash will encourage customers to purchase more



books at the fair. Details of the offers are available in this link - https://www.bkash.com/en/campaign/book-fair-offer.



It is mentionable that bKash is involved in organizing the Bangla Academy Ekushey Book Fair for the sixth time as the main sponsor.



Moreover, bKash will carry out book collection from the visitors, writers and publishers at the fair like the previous three years.



Alongside the collected books from the fair, bKash will add more books and distribute among the readers especially underprivileged



children. Under the initiative, bKash has distributed 72,500 books during the last three years.



Readers and visitors can participate in the book-giving program by visiting booths set up by bKash at the fair premises. They can



donate new or old books to the booths as per their choice. Those who live outside Dhaka can also participate by dropping off the



books at local customer care centers of bKash.



Even anyone with a valid NID open bKash account at the booths in the book fair premises and purchase books through bKash



payment. bKash has also arranged sitting facilities for the readers, authors and visitors there. Besides, puppet show will also be



showcased for the children at the fair.



