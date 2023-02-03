Video
Home Business

Entrepreneurs to help build knowledge-based smart BD: Palak

Published : Friday, 3 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

Minister of State for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak said IT freelancers and entrepreneurs

will be the driving force in building an innovative and knowledge-based smart Bangladesh.
"They will play an important role in building the country a quality based smart nation and to achieve this goal, equity investment

funds from Tk 5 lakh to 5 crore are being provided from Startup Bangladesh Limited fund of  ICT department," he said.
Palak said this while speaking as chief guest at a laptop distribution programme  and certificates among selected 318 successful

freelancers trained under the Learning and Earning Development Project of Dhaka District at Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC)

Auditorium on Wednesday.

He urged the successful freelancers to work with the goal of creating employment for other youths besides their own employment

by utilizing the power of training and technology.
Mentioning that there are six and a half lakh freelancers in the country he said if successful freelancers can become entrepreneurs

with their experience and skills, millions more young entrepreneurs will be created.
"The youth of our future smart Bangladesh will not look for jobs but will create job fields," he said, adding, "If the educated youths of

the country can become IT freelancers or entrepreneurs by making them skilled in technology education, they can earn billions of

US dollars in remittances.

Learning and Learning Development Project has been implemented with this aim.
"Prime Minister's ICT Adviser Sajib Wazed Joy asked to emphasize on four areas namely microprocessor designing and

manufacturing, artificial intelligence, robotics and cyber security to create workplace suitable for the fourth industrial revolution,"

he said.

ICT Department Senior Secretary NM Ziaul Alam and Additional Secretary of ICT Department spoke, among others on the occasion.

Later, the state minister distributed laptops and certificates among successful freelancers.    BSS


