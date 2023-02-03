Video
Markets mixed as early Fed-fuelled rally peters out

Published : Friday, 3 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
HONG KONG

Markets were mixed Thursday, with investors unable to maintain an early rally despite a strong lead from Wall Street fuelled by

hopes the Federal Reserve's campaign of interest rate hikes could be close to an end.
Tech firms led a surge in the Nasdaq and S&P 500 on Wall Street after the central bank unveiled its forecast quarter-point increase

in borrowing costs but also noted progress in bringing prices under control.

And while chair Jerome Powell warned officials would need "substantially more evidence" to be confident that inflation is on a

sustained downward path, analysts said he appeared unmoved by market expectations for a lower "terminal rate".
The decision to lift rates by the smallest amount in almost a year came after a series of data points suggested the world's top

economy was slowing down, with inflation at its lowest since October 2021.

The broadly dovish turn from the Fed provided a fillip to investors, who had grown concerned that January's rally may have been

overdone and that the rate hikes would continue for well into the year.
"The message from chair Powell and the Fed committee members was to be 'mission not-accomplished', that the disinflation process

had only just begun and there is more to be done to get inflation back to the 2% target with on-going rates hikes," said Kerry Craig

at JP Morgan Asset Management.
 
"However, what was delivered was a more dovish message that didn't really push back on the market expectation that the Fed won't

reach a policy rate over five percent."

He added that Powell "seems to be less concerned about short-term moves in financial conditions and more so with the 450 basis

points in policy tightening in the last 12 months and the lagged impact it would have on the economy".
"Even as Chair Powell reiterated the Fed's commitment to getting inflation back to the mandated percent target, it also referenced

the ongoing or expected disinflation in the economy just as much."

The news pushed all three main indexes on Wall Street higher, with the Nasdaq up two percent -- tech firms prefer a low interest

rate environment.

However, after a promising start Thursday, Asian markets drifted through the day. Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Wellington and Taipei rose

but Hong Kong fell with Singapore, Manila and Bangkok, while Shanghai was flat.

Mumbai fluctuated despite another hefty sell-off in tycoon Gautam Adani's empire, with trading in flagship firm Adani Enterprises

and five others suspended after they lost 10 percent. Adani Enterprises had plunged 28.45 percent on Wednesday.
The losses came after the group cancelled a multi-billion-dollar stock sale in reaction to the across-the-board collapse.

Adani's empire has lost more than $100 billion following explosive allegations of accounting fraud last week by US short-seller

Hindenburg Research that the firm has rejected.

London, Paris and Frankfurt rose at the open. On currency markets, the dollar struggled to recover from Wednesday's losses against

the yen, pound and euro in reaction to the softer tone from the Fed.    AFP


