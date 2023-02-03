Sony hikes net profit forecasts as weak yen boosts gaming

Sony upgraded its annual net profit forecasts on Thursday, saying it expects strong results in its key gaming sector as the weak yen



inflates profits on products sold abroad.

The Japanese electronics and entertainment giant said net profit in the April-December period jumped five percent year-on-year to



809 billion yen ($6.3 billion).



This was partly thanks to strong sales in the game, music and imaging-and-sensors sectors in the third quarter, an important



holiday shopping period, the company said.

In the 2022-23 financial year, Sony Group now expects a net profit of 870 billion yen, up from the previous estimate of 840 billion



yen.



Its operating profit forecast is now 1.18 trillion yen, up from 1.16 trillion, with income in the gaming division "expected to be higher



than the November forecast mainly due to the positive impact of foreign exchange rates", the company said.

The Japanese currency has gained ground against the greenback in recent months but the dollar still buys around 128 yen,



compared with around 114 yen a year ago.



Sony sold 12.8 million PlayStation 5 units in the first nine months of the current financial year, with 7.1 million of those shifted in



October-December.

This year's figure is already more than the 11.5 million sold in 2021-22, when supply chain problems slowed production of the



next-generation console.



"Based on this performance, the company has set its full-year sales forecast for the current fiscal year at 19 million (PS5) units, and



will work to sell as many units as possible to meet strong demand by optimising its operations," chief financial officer Hiroki Totoki



told reporters.



"I believe user engagement is on the road to recovery thanks to the popularity of the PS5, and hit titles" like "God of War Ragnarok",



he said. AFP



