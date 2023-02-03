BB raises interest rate for loans from export fund

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has raised the interest rate on loans made from its Export Development Fund (EDF) by 50 percentage points.

"It has been decided that interest rate on EDF loans to ADs will be charged by Bangladesh Bank at 3 percent pa, while ADs will



charge interest to manufacturer-exporters at 4.50 percent pa, for disbursements until further instructions," as per a BB circular



issued on Wednesday.



Other relevant instructions on EDF shall remain unchanged.



