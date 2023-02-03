Video
Friday, 3 February, 2023
Business

Bhutan urges West Bengal to help boost its exports to BD

Published : Friday, 3 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Correspondent

Bhutanese exporting to Bangladesh via India are facing inconveniences in exporting after West Bengal's government implemented

the online web-based vehicles facilitation system, 'Suvidha' app.
On January 4, the West Bengal government revised the fee for the Suvidha system from the uniform rate of INR 2,000 to INR 10,000

for non-perishable goods, INR 5,000 for boulders and INR 3,000 for perishable goods at the Changrabandha land custom station

(LCS), Bhutanese newspaper Kuensel reported on Thursday.

Among the three LCS used by Bhutanese exporters to carry goods in both Bhutanese and Indian registered trucks, the system was

implemented in Changrabandha LCS on September 26 last year.

Since the upward revision in the fees, exports of many products to Bangladesh from Phuentsholing have been stopped completely,

except for river boulders, as they have to fulfil the dispatch commitments to complete their letter of credit.
"The Suvidha system is not feasible for Bhutan," General Secretary of the Bhutan Exporters Association (BEA), Tshering Yeshi said,

adding that the new requirement has increased the cost of export heavily.

Tshering Yeshi said that supposing an export of a 10-wheeler truck with a carrying capacity of 16.5 tonnes of boulders will fetch Nu

25,080 in Bangladesh, given the exchange rate of Ngultrum to USD at Nu 80.
However, he added that after the cost of transportation of Nu 19,800, Nu 200 as a weighbridge charge, Nu 150 as custom

documentation, driver charge of Nu 163.37 per tonne, and operating cost of Nu 100, exporters are left with only Nu 2,134.
The BEA also wrote to the Prime Minister on January 17 this year to take up the issue with the authorities concerned.

As per their submission, it stated that an additional cost of complying with the new requirement is almost equal to the cost of the

export materials being transported in a truck which is beyond anybody's limit to absorb.  
"Bhutanese exporters are not able to compete in the Bangladesh market as the importers would not agree to absorb the extra cost.

The importers determine the rate as they have more than one option," it added.

An exporter said that if the charges for the Suvidha system is a fee to facilitate an efficient, fast and convenient system for transit at

the LCS with Bangladesh, as claimed by the West Bengal government, and not a duty or a tariff, then a flat fee (irrespective of the

type of vehicle or nature of goods) as initially applied for Bhutanese vehicles is more relevant.


