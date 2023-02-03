Video
Friday, 3 February, 2023, 4:01 AM
Home Business

B2B platform ShopUp secures $30m debt financing

Published : Friday, 3 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Business Correspondent

ShopUp, a Bangladesh-based full-stack business to business (B2B) commerce platform, on Thursday announced a major milestone in

securing $30 million in debt financing.
ShopUp said in a statement the $30 million financing round was comprised of $20 million from Lendable, the global provider of

debt to fintech companies in emerging markets, marking their first investment in South Asia.
Additionally, ShopUp secured $10 million in debt financing from The City Bank, a major commercial bank in Bangladesh, a first for a

local startup.

The funds will be used to drive expansion efforts and strengthen the company's supply chain operations, benefiting small

businesses and consumers across the country, said ShopUp.
According to the statement, Bangladesh's retail market is highly fragmented, with 4.5 million small shops accounting for 98 percent

of total consumption in the country.

These small, scattered shops are responsible for distributing food and household items across the country. Still, they face issues

such as product unavailability, unreliable delivery, and lack of access to affordable financing.
ShopUp's commerce platform Mokam partners with manufacturers, brands, and mills to streamline the distribution of food and

household necessities to small shops.

Currently, 20 million people in Bangladesh access food and essentials through Mokam's network of shops.
The company operates the largest last-mile logistics network in Bangladesh, REDX, and is committed to addressing gaps in the

country's food supply chain infrastructure.
With over $200 million in investments from global investors already raised, the recent debt financing of $30 million will enable

ShopUp to further its efforts in building critical supply chain infrastructure, partnering closely with mills and manufacturers, and

expanding its financial services products to support underserved small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the food value

chain.

The funds will also help address the significant food waste issue in Bangladesh, with over 30 percent of production going to waste,

by implementing a seamless distribution system that reaches 50 percent of the population, ensuring food security for all.
"The new debt facilities will help us reach our goal of creating a seamless distribution network for food and essentials that serves 80

million people in Bangladesh," said Afeef Zaman, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of ShopUp.
Meanwhile, Lendable Chief Investment Officer Hani Ibrahim said the firm has been impressed by the scale of business and quality of

team that ShopUp has built to date.

ShopUp is the largest full-stack B2B commerce platform in Bangladesh, offering a range of services to small businesses and

consumers.
The company operates the largest last-mile logistics network in Bangladesh and has raised over $200 million in investments from

global investors.

Lendable is a leading debt finance provider to fintech companies across frontier and emerging markets that create access to new

financial products and services for un- and under-banked populations.
Lendable finances fintech companies that facilitate consumer and MSME credit, productive asset finance, payments, remittances, and

digital marketplaces.

From its offices in Nairobi, London, and Singapore, and using its proprietary technology and data, Lendable directly originates,

structures, underwrites, and monitors all transactions. To date, Lendable has disbursed over $340 million to fintechs in over 14

countries.


