Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 February, 2023, 4:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Prices of fertiliser, seeds won't be increased: Razzaque

Published : Friday, 3 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Business Correspondent

Agriculture Minister and Awami League (AL) Presidium Member Dr Md Abdur Razzaque Thursday said the prices of agricultural

materials, including fertilizers and seeds, will not be increased in the country.
"There will be no increase in the prices of agricultural materials, including fertilizers and seeds, in the country to continue

agricultural production and ensure sustainable food security," he said.

The minister said these as the chief guest while addressing the inaugural ceremony of an international conference on food and

nutrition security to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation

(SAARC) countries at the BRAC CDM auditorium at Savar near the capital.
Bangladesh Agricultural Extension Network (BAEN) and India's Participatory Rural Development Initiatives Society (PRDIS) jointly

organized the three-day conference, a press release said.

About the agricultural production, he said there has been a bumper production of Aman paddy and a record amount of food is in

the stock in the country. Therefore, there will be no famine in the country, he added.
He lauded the country's scientists as they have recently developed several improved high-yielding varieties of many crops, including

rice and mustard.

He said that the developed varieties and technologies of various crops are reaching the farmers at the field level very slowly.
Razzaque also called upon the agriculture extension workers to work with sincerity and dedication.
PRDIS Senior Advisor Dr V V Sadamate, Daniel Gustafson. Special Representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the

United Nations (FAO) Dr Daniel Gustafson, Country Representative FAO Bangladesh Robert Simpson and BAEN President Hamidur

Rahman also spoke , among others, on the occasion.

A total of 350 representatives from India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh are participating in the conference.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD urges for Chinese investment in agro-based industries
BB eases rules for contactless payment
BD seeks Saudi investment in renewable energy sector
Govt firm to ensure safe working environment: Salman
Stocks rise for 2nd running day on fresh stakes
BB assures to allow LCs for importing Ramadan essentials
German trade surplus shrinks on Ukraine, energy crisis
BRAC Bank to avail export facilitation fund from BB


Latest News
England announce squads for Bangladesh tour
Japanese younger daughter to stay with father, mother every alternate day
Bangladesh receives 1st instalment of IMF’s $4.7 billion loan: BB spokesperson
BCL activists attack Chhatra Odhikar Parishad activist, says a Parishad member
BRU students clash with outsiders leaves 20 injured
War crimes: Death-row convict Majid arrested in Madaripur
Crisis in LC opening: BB rejects media reports
PM to attend G20 Summit in New Delhi in September
Jaya Ahsan starts 2nd tenure as UNDP goodwill ambassador
PM likely to attend 5th UN Conference on LDCs in Doha next month
Most Read News
Couple burnt to death in gas cylinder explosion in city
Missing Brahmanbaria-2 candidate Asif found in Dhaka
Construction of country's 1st underground metro rail inaugurated
No bar to continue academic activities by Prof Rahmat Ullah: SC
12 kg LPG cylinder price raised by Tk 266
Hajj package: Private cost less than that of govt
England announce squads for Bangladesh tour
'None can do anything by waging movement as people are with AL'
2 kiiled after truck hits another one on Dhaka-M'singh highway
Romanian girl who visited 29 countries riding on bike now in Satkhira
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft