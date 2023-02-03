Prices of fertiliser, seeds won't be increased: Razzaque

Agriculture Minister and Awami League (AL) Presidium Member Dr Md Abdur Razzaque Thursday said the prices of agricultural



materials, including fertilizers and seeds, will not be increased in the country.

"There will be no increase in the prices of agricultural materials, including fertilizers and seeds, in the country to continue



agricultural production and ensure sustainable food security," he said.



The minister said these as the chief guest while addressing the inaugural ceremony of an international conference on food and



nutrition security to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation



(SAARC) countries at the BRAC CDM auditorium at Savar near the capital.

Bangladesh Agricultural Extension Network (BAEN) and India's Participatory Rural Development Initiatives Society (PRDIS) jointly



organized the three-day conference, a press release said.



About the agricultural production, he said there has been a bumper production of Aman paddy and a record amount of food is in



the stock in the country. Therefore, there will be no famine in the country, he added.

He lauded the country's scientists as they have recently developed several improved high-yielding varieties of many crops, including



rice and mustard.



He said that the developed varieties and technologies of various crops are reaching the farmers at the field level very slowly.

Razzaque also called upon the agriculture extension workers to work with sincerity and dedication.

PRDIS Senior Advisor Dr V V Sadamate, Daniel Gustafson. Special Representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the



United Nations (FAO) Dr Daniel Gustafson, Country Representative FAO Bangladesh Robert Simpson and BAEN President Hamidur



Rahman also spoke , among others, on the occasion.



A total of 350 representatives from India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh are participating in the conference.

