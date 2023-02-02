

12 kg LPG cylinder price raised by Tk 266

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has hiked the price of 12 kg LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinder by Tk 266 to Tk 1,498.



Just in last month, each 12kg LPG cylinder price was Tk 1,232.



The BERC announced the new prices of 12kg LPG cylinders on Thursday.





The new rate will come into effect from 6:00pm today (Thursday) though 12kg LPG cylinder is being sold at Tk 1,600 to Tk 1,700 in the market.



Besides, the autogas price has also been raised in the same way.



Earlier, on January 2, 12 kg LPG cylinder price was reduced by Tk 65.



However, the price of 12.5 kg cylinder at government level has not been increased. It remains at previous price of Tk 591.



