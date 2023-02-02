

One electrocuted in Satkhira

A man was electrocuted at Shyamnagar upazila in Satkhira district on Thursday morning.



The dead was Alibaks Sardar, 45, a resident of Chunar Bridge village under Atulia union.



It was learnt that the man came in contact with an electric wire while working in a farm near his house, leaving him critically injured.



Locals rescued him and took to Shyamnagar Upazila Health Complex where he was declared dead.



Shyamnagar Police Station officer-in-charge Nurul Islam Badal confirmed the matter.

SR

