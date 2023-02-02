Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 February, 2023, 6:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

One electrocuted in Satkhira

Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 3:57 PM  Count : 184
Observer Correspondent

One electrocuted in Satkhira

One electrocuted in Satkhira


A man was electrocuted at Shyamnagar upazila in Satkhira district on Thursday morning.

The dead was Alibaks Sardar, 45, a resident of Chunar Bridge village under Atulia union.

It was learnt that the man came in contact with an electric wire while working in a farm near his house, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued him and took to Shyamnagar Upazila Health Complex where he was declared dead.

Shyamnagar Police Station officer-in-charge Nurul Islam Badal confirmed the matter.

SR


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Smuggled goods worth Tk 71 lakh seized from train in Benapole
Child found dead in Moulvibazar
Drives against footpath encroachers held in Mirzapur
Two held with Yaba pills in Tangail
Five women get Joyeeta Award in Rajshahi
Student killed in Dinajpur road accident
SSC candidate dies of electrocution in Kapasia
One electrocuted in Satkhira


Latest News
Smuggled goods worth Tk 71 lakh seized from train in Benapole
Child found dead in Moulvibazar
Australia to erase British monarch from banknotes
Drives against footpath encroachers held in Mirzapur
Mild cold wave sweeps parts of Bangladesh: BMD
Two held with Yaba pills in Tangail
Five women get Joyeeta Award in Rajshahi
Student killed in Dinajpur road accident
SSC candidate dies of electrocution in Kapasia
12 kg LPG cylinder price raised by Tk 266
Most Read News
'Boat' in Bogura-6, 'Torch' in Bogura-4 by-polls win
Vegetables, fruits to go to Middle East directly from now: Minister
Bangladesh facing internal security threats in fallout of Rohingya crisis
Flight operations at HSIA to remain close for 5 hrs a night from Feb 2
Supporters of 2 candidates scuffle at C'nawabganj centre
Overcoming economic downturn in Bangladesh
Parents, son get life term in Cox's Bazar murder case
BNP’s programme is softening: Quader
Hajj cost under govt management fixed at Tk 6.83 lakh
By-polls to six vacant seats underway
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft