Thursday, 2 February, 2023, 6:07 PM
Home Countryside

Youth beaten to death in Faridpur

Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 3:48 PM  Count : 197
Observer Online Report

A young man was allegedly beaten to death by mob on suspicion of theft in Moralidhah area of Faridpur town on Wednesday.

The deceased was Abdul Kalam, 38, son of Ismail Chakdar of Shibchar upazila of Madaripur district.

Faridpur Additional Police Super (Sadar Circle) Sumon Ranjan Sarkar said Kalam tried to enter a house in Moralidhah area of the sadar upazila around 2am and was beaten by the mob after they had caught him.

On  information police rescued injured Kalam and taken him to Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Investigation and process of filing a case was underway, said the official.




NY


