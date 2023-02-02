Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 February, 2023, 6:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home International

King Charles will not appear on new Australia $5 note

Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 3:39 PM  Count : 196
Observer Online Desk

King Charles will not appear on new Australia $5 note

King Charles will not appear on new Australia $5 note


King Charles III will not feature on Australia's new five dollar note, the country's central bank has announced.

The new design will pay tribute to "the culture and history" of Indigenous Australians, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) says.

A portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II appears on the current design of the five dollar note, BBC reports.

The Queen's death last year reignited debates about Australia's future as a constitutional monarchy.

"This decision by the Reserve Bank Board follows consultation with the Australian government, which supports this change," the bank said in a statement.

"The Bank will consult with First Australians in designing the $5 banknote. The new banknote will take a number of years to be designed and printed. In the meantime, the current $5 banknote will continue to be issued. It will be able to be used even after the new banknote is issued," it added.

The RBA currently has no plans to change the design of any other denomination of Australian banknotes, a spokesperson told the BBC.

It has not yet set a date for when it will reveal the new five dollar note design, they added.

The decision was welcomed by Aboriginal politicians and community leaders.

"This is a massive win for the grassroots, First Nations people who have been fighting to decolonise this country," said Lidia Thorpe, a Greens senator and DjabWurrung Gunnai Gunditjmara woman.

First Nations people lived in Australia for at least 65,000 years before British colonisation, according to recent estimates.

The King became the British monarch after his mother's death in September.

As the British monarch, he is also the head of state of Australia, New Zealand and 12 other Commonwealth realms outside the United Kingdom. The role is largely ceremonial.

The British monarch's portrait has appeared on at least one design in every series of Australian banknotes.

However, in September Australia said the image of the new monarch would not automatically replace the Queen on its five dollar notes, and that she might be replaced by Australian figures.

Much of Australia's currency already features Indigenous Australian figures and artworks. The A$5 banknote is the only Australian banknote to carry the image of the Queen.

In a 1999 referendum Australian voters chose to keep the British monarch as the country's head of state.

In 2021, Australia officially changed its national anthem to remove reference to the country being "young and free", amid calls to recognise that its Indigenous people are the oldest civilization in the world.

SR


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Australia to erase British monarch from banknotes
Pakistan mosque suicide bomber 'was in police uniform'
King Charles will not appear on new Australia $5 note
US imposes new restrictions on Taliban for bans on women
Moscow says Washington 'destroyed' arms control pacts
UK's teachers and civil servants join mass strike on 'Walkout Wednesday'
14 killed in India apartment fire
Iranian couple filmed dancing in Tehran are jailed for 10yrs


Latest News
Smuggled goods worth Tk 71 lakh seized from train in Benapole
Child found dead in Moulvibazar
Australia to erase British monarch from banknotes
Drives against footpath encroachers held in Mirzapur
Mild cold wave sweeps parts of Bangladesh: BMD
Two held with Yaba pills in Tangail
Five women get Joyeeta Award in Rajshahi
Student killed in Dinajpur road accident
SSC candidate dies of electrocution in Kapasia
12 kg LPG cylinder price raised by Tk 266
Most Read News
'Boat' in Bogura-6, 'Torch' in Bogura-4 by-polls win
Vegetables, fruits to go to Middle East directly from now: Minister
Bangladesh facing internal security threats in fallout of Rohingya crisis
Flight operations at HSIA to remain close for 5 hrs a night from Feb 2
Supporters of 2 candidates scuffle at C'nawabganj centre
Overcoming economic downturn in Bangladesh
Parents, son get life term in Cox's Bazar murder case
BNP’s programme is softening: Quader
Hajj cost under govt management fixed at Tk 6.83 lakh
By-polls to six vacant seats underway
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft