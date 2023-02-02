Missing Brahmanbaria-2 candidate Asif found in Dhaka







Missing Brahmanbaria-2 constituency independent candidate Abu Asif Ahmed has been found at a house in the capital's Bashundhara residential area.





Superintendent of Brahmanbaria police Mohammad Shakhawat Hossain said this to media on Thursday.



He said, "Earlier, Abu Asif's wife filed a general diary. We talked to Ashuganj Police Station OC over the issue. The OC then said us that Asif was found in Dhaka."





Former Ashuganj BNP president Asif went missing on January 27. He was contesting in the election with the 'motorcar' symbol.







TF

