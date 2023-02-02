Medicine trader hacked dead in Kushtia

A medicine trader was allegedly hacked to death and another was injured by opponents at Kumarkhali upazila in Kushtia district.



The incident took place on Thursday morning at Char Jagannathpur village under Jagannathpur union of the upazila.



The victim was Razzak, 40, a resident of that village. Razzak's uncle Javed Ali was injured in this incident.



Locals said Zahurul Munshi of the same area had an argument with victim's uncle former UP member injured Javed Ali in the morning over money lending. At one stage, Zahurul and his family members attacked on Razzak and his uncle Javed with sharp weapons.



Locals rescued them critically injured and took to Kumarkhali Upazila Health Complex where Razzak was declared dead. Javed Ali was shifted to Kushtia General Hospital in critical condition.





Kumarkhali Police Station officer-in-charge Md Mohsin Hossain said legal steps were under process in this regard.





SR

