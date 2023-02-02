Video
SC clears way for DU Prof Rahmat to continue academic activities

Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 3:05 PM  Count : 235
Observer Online Desk

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Thursday cleared the way for Dhaka University Prof Rahmat Ullah, who was relieved by the university authorities for paying tribute to Khandakar Mushtaq Ahmad, to continue his academic activities.

The five-member bench of the Appellate Division, led by Justice Borhanuddin passed the order after disposing of a leave-to appeal petition, reports UNB.

It also asked the High Court to dispose of the rule issued in this regard soon.

On June 8, 2022, the High Court stayed the decision of the universities relieving Prof Rahmat from academic and administrative activities and issued a rule in this regard.

Senior Lawyer Ahsanul Karim and Advocate Syeda Nasrin stood for Prof. Rahmat while Advocate Mohamamd Hossain represented the university authorities.

DU Prof. Rahmat paid tribute to member of Mujibnagar government and Khandakar Mushtaq Ahmad on historical 'Mujibnagar Day' on April 17 last year.

Later the DU authorities relieved Prof. Rahmat Ullah from academic and administrative activities.

Prof Rahman filed a writ petition challenging the DU decision.

TF



