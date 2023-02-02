

Police distribute winter clothes in Noakhali

Winter clothes were distributed among helpless people at Hatia upazila in Noakhali district on Thursday.



Bangladesh Police Service Association organized the distribution programme at Hatia Police Station premises in the afternoon.



Noakhali superintendent of police Md Shahidul Islam was present at the programme and distributed these winter clothes among the people.



At that time, additional superintendent of police (Crime-Operation) Bijaya Sen, Sonaimuri-Chatkhil circle additional superintendent of police Nityanand Das, Hatia upazila vice-chairman Kefayet Ullah, Zilla Parishad member Mohi Uddin Mohin, freedom fighter Mansurul Haque and Hatia Police Station OC Amir Hossain were present, among others.

TIT/SR







