Thursday, 2 February, 2023
'None can do anything by waging movement as people are with AL'

Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 2:25 PM  Count : 261
Observer Online Desk

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said none can harm the Awami League (AL) government by staging any movement as long as the people are with it.
 
"You can (AL leaders and workers) keep trust that none can do anything by waging movement until the people are with us and we're working for people's welfare," she said, BSS reports.
 
The prime minister was addressing a civic rally that turned into a grand rally held at Purbachal of Patilganj under Rupganj Upazila in Narayanganj after unveiling the plaque of the construction work of the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line-1 at sector 4 there.

more to follow..


