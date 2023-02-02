Video
Thursday, 2 February, 2023, 6:07 PM
Home Education

Daylong bird fair at JU on Friday

Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 1:17 PM  Count : 244
Observer Online Desk

A daylong bird fair will be held at Jahangirnagar University (JU) on Friday (February 3), aiming to create mass awareness about wildlife conservation and preserving birds.

The Zoology Department in association with WildLife Rescue Centre, Bangladesh Bird Club, Aronnyok Foundation, Prokriti O Jibon Foundation, Bangladesh Zoological Society and International Union for Conservation of Nature will organise the fair, said a press release, reports UNB.

JU vice-chancellor professor Nurul Alam will inaugurate the programme in the morning on Zahir Raihan auditorium premises of the university.

Convener of the fair professor Md Kamrul Hasan said, 'We are expecting a successful fair as the previous years. Moreover, the fair will bring more hype this year as we could not organise the fair last two years due to the Covid pandemic.'

The daylong fair will include an inaugural session, competition of bird identification through audio and video, debate on environment and bird painting competition for children, award giving session and others.

Besides, a total of 7 bird conservationists will be awarded under three categories - Big Bird Bangladesh Award, Conservation Media Award and Scientific Publication Award.

TF


